2025 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 24.18 Lakh

Both motorcycles get few design updates over the previous model

Kawasaki has launched the MY25 versions of the Z H2 and Z H2 SE naked supersport bikes in the Indian market. The Z H2 has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 24.18 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Z H2 SE will be sold starting at Rs 28.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Sharing the same power source both bikes have a supercharged engine along with aesthetic upgrades in their latest avatar while mechanically they are the same as their predecessor. Diving into the details, both Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE come with a minimalistic design. According to the automaker, they follow the SUGOMI design concept. This can be seen in the form of the aggressive design of the bike with a unique design of the headlamp sporting a brand's River Marke emblem on the cowl. Moving the bike has a rather muscular appearance with sharp lines covering the whole body.

To complement the overall design, the Z H2 gets a triple-tone colour with shades of Emerald Blazed Green, Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray, and Metallic Diablo Black. Meanwhile, the Z H2 SE gets a slightly different pattern combining Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray, Ebony, and Mirror Coated Black.

Both bikes are based on the high-tensile steel trellis frame with slight differences in the hardware. The ZH2 has an inverted separate function forks which get adjustable compression and rebound damping along with spring preload adjustability at the front end. Meanwhile, the rear end gets a preload-adjustable gas-charged shock absorber with adjustable rebound damping. This is upgraded for the SE version with the presence of Showa Skyhook technology and Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension.

Braking is taken care of by Brembo radial-mount, four-piston calipers with dual semi-floating 320 mm discs at the front and a single-piston caliper with 260 mm disc at the rear end. The Z H2 SE gets the same setup but replaces the Brembo monobloc caliper at the front end with a better dual-radial mount Brembo Stylema monobloc caliper.

Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE both seek power from the same supercharged 998 cc liquid-cooled in-line four-cylinder engine. The unit works with a 6-speed gearbox and is tuned to produce 197 hp of power at 11,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque while revving at 8,500 rpm.