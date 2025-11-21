Royal Enfield Flying Flea S6 Showcased At Motoverse 2025

Royal Enfield got significant attention at the EICMA 2025 because of the introduction of multiple new products. The list included the Flying Flea S6 (FF.S6). Carrying the badge of the brand's electric sub-brand, it is a scrambler-style electric motorcycle designed for urban use and will be launched in the Indian market by the end of 2026. Before we begin with the details, it is worth mentioning that the C6 is still in its testing phase and has been spotted testing multiple times.

The Flying Flea FF.S6 comes with a hardware package that includes an upside-down (USD) front fork and a chain final drive. It holds the tarmac using a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel, which is a characteristic typical of off-road-oriented machines.

The motorcycle is equipped with long-travel suspension and an enduro-style seat to improve rider comfort on various surfaces. To enhance control on loose terrains, it features an Off-Road ride mode and a dual-channel ABS that can be deactivated.

Similar to the C6, this motorcycle is furnished with a distinctive finned magnesium battery case that not only provides a unique appearance but also contributes to weight optimization and effective thermal management.

At the core of the S6 lies a proprietary operating system displayed on a traditional round TFT screen. Driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, the motorcycle offers 4G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity, facilitating easy access to navigation, media, and vehicle information.

Additionally, it includes a Voice Assist feature that links to the rider's smartphone for hands-free operation. The advanced electronics are controlled by an in-house Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) and NXP microcontrollers, which manage power delivery and traction.

Moreover, the motorcycle supports over-the-air (OTA) updates and connects with a dedicated smartphone app and smartwatch for functionalities like keyless entry, ride mode adjustments, and charging diagnostics.