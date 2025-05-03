Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Registrations Begin For 5th Season

Image for representation
Royal Enfield has announced the 2025 edition of its Continental GT Cup. With this, the online rider registrations for the competition have begun. This year, the hunt for the budding racers has been extended to eight cities, which is a significant increase compared to the four cities covered last year. The zonal selection round for the competition will be held in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.
Participants can register under two classifications: amateur or professional, depending on their prior experience. Each zonal event will take place over two days, with the first day dedicated to training led by expert instructors from the Royal Enfield Track School, followed by time-based selection trials on the second day.
A total of 64 amateur participants will be chosen from the eight zonal events—eight from each site—and will be accompanied by 50 professional racers for the final selection round. This concluding selection phase is scheduled for July 3 to 6, 2025, at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. From this event, the fastest 24 riders from both categories will secure a position on the racing grid.
Royal Enfield will maintain its Pro-Am format, which allows amateur riders to compete alongside professional ones. The Twin-Power Trophy is also returning; in this series, each professional racer will partner with an amateur rider to form a team, providing newcomers the chance to gain insights from the experienced racers.
Royal Enfield initiated the Continental GT Cup in 2021 to enhance accessibility to track racing for both novice and seasoned riders. Those who qualify for the grid will compete on GT-R650 motorcycles, constructed with uniform specifications to emphasize rider skill above all.
