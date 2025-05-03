2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 Range Updated With New Colours

Suzuki V-Strom 800
Suzuki Motorcycle has unveiled the 2025 V-Strom 800 range. In this new iteration, the middle-weight adventure bike comes with aesthetic changes in the form of new paint scheme options. Meanwhile, the bigger and the smaller sibling of the bike, i.e., the V-Strom 1050 range and the V-Strom 650 still, wait for an update.
Specifically, the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE and the 800RE sold in the international market have received the update. This also includes the Tour variants of the bikes. The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is the version of the bike that is on sale in the Indian market, It has now received a new white and blue paint scheme with blue spoked rims. There is another option of a second colourway that features a gloss black with grey and red decals and black rims.
Meanwhile, the Suzuki V-Strom 800RE has been launched with three new paint scheme options. The list includes bright red options combined with a black seat, a metallic matt black with yellow elements, and a metallic grey version.
The Tour versions of the 800DE and 800RE are available in the same updated color schemes as the previous models, while including an extra 112 liters of storage space as standard due to a three-piece aluminum luggage configuration.
As mentioned earlier, only the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is on sale in the country. It is presently sold at a starting price of Rs 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom). On sale in its older version, the bike might the aforementioned updated in around a month following the pattern, the Japanese automaker followed with the Hayabusa.
