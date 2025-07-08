Renault Triber Facelift Launch Confirmed On 23rd July; Here's What To Expect

Renault is gearing up for the launch of two updated cars in the Indian market, that is Triber Facelift and the Kiger Facelift. Though the brand has yet to be tight-lipped about the Kiger, it has now confirmed the launch of the Triber facelift on 23rd July. While Renault has not yet released the specs sheet of the MPV, the previously spotted test vehicle highlights a few details.

The Renault Triber facelift is expected to retain the powertrain as offered in the current models on sale. It is likely to get a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder petrol engine, mated with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. Also, the brand is expected to carry forward the retrofitted CNG engine options with the Triber facelift as well.

Renault has branded the updated Triber as "rethink space", suggesting the facelifted MPV will get new comfort features and technology. The previously snapped test mule of the Renault Triber facelift confirms that it will get a redesigned exterior with newly designed LED, a newly designed grille that gets horizontal racks outlined by black cladding, along with this, it will also get revised headlamps integrated with LED DRLs. The test mule also indicates that the Triber facelift will get circular fog lamps and horizontally placed air dams.

Renault has kept the details about the Triber facelift's interior under wraps, even the test mule was carefully wrapped to hide the details. However, it is expected to be equipped with an 8-inch infotainment and driver display unit. Also, it is liley to get features like rain-sensing wipers, auto-headlights, 360-degree cameras, and more.