Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition Launched, Only 500 Units On Sale

Renault India, a wholly owned subsidiary of the French carmaker Renault Group, today celebrates 10 years of Kwid in India with the launch of the 10th Anniversary Edition, marking a decade of the hatchback. An exclusive 500 units of the 10th Anniversary Edition will be available on the Techno variant with exclusive styling elements, elevating its visual appeal and creating a sense of collectability. The limited anniversary edition is priced at Rs 5.14 Lakhs with Manual Transmission and Rs 5.63 Lakhs with AMT, ex-showroom pan India.

Commenting on the launch, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Managing Director, Renault India, said: "The Kwid has been instrumental in shaping Renault's journey in India, redefining the entry segment with its innovation, accessibility, and over 95% localisation. Having already set new benchmarks in style within the micro-SUV category, the 10th Anniversary Edition marks a significant milestone - celebrating a decade of customer trust and our commitment to delivering high-value mobility solutions."

The 10th Anniversary Edition Kwid debuts in two striking dual-tone colour options - Fiery Red with Black Roof and the new Shadow Grey with Black Roof, enhanced with shiny black Flex Wheels and distinctive anniversary decals on the doors and C-pillar. A yellow grille insert reinforces the Limited Edition's vibrant identity. The introduction of dual-tone colour also makes the vehicle the most accessible dual-tone vehicle in India.

On the inside, the limited edition Kwid gets 10th Anniversary-themed seat designs and premium detailing. Yellow accents on the seats, a leatherette steering wheel with metal mustard stitch, infotainment surround, and door trims add a youthful flair, while illuminated scuff plates and puddle lamps underline the celebratory character of this edition.

The decade's celebration of Kwid is not limited only to the 10th Anniversary Edition but also to the other variants, with all 3-point seatbelts now available for all the seats, and the climber variant now offers even more enhanced safety with 6 airbags.

Renault India has a new variant nomenclature for Kwid, which includes Evolution (Earlier RXL), Techno (Earlier RXT), and Climber variants.

Renault Kwid is now available at a starting price of just Rs 4.29 lakhs ex-showroom pan India. Kwid also offers India's one of the most accessible automatic gearshifts with prices starting at just Rs 4.99 lakhs ex-showroom Pan-India for its AMT variant.