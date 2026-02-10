Renault Kiger, Triber And Kwid Get Discount Of Up To Rs 73,500 In Feb'26

Renault India has announced new discount offers for February 2026 across its three key models - the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger. Depending on the model and variant, buyers can avail benefits of up to Rs 73,500. These benefits are subject to variants, city, and inventory availability and all discounts are valid up to February 28, 2026. So, here's a quick breakdown of how much you can save by buying a Renault this month.

Renault Kwid: February 2026 Discount

Starting with the Renault Kwid, the highest savings are available on the Climber trim. Customers can get a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000, taking the total direct benefit to Rs 45,000. Alternatively, those scrapping an old vehicle can opt for a Rs 25,000 scrappage incentive instead of the exchange bonus. Non-CNG variants also come with a complimentary three-year AMC package, reducing service costs during the initial ownership period. The Kwid RXT variant offers slightly lower combined benefits of around Rs 35,000, while entry-level trims are limited to loyalty or scrappage incentives.

Renault Triber: February 2026 Discount

Moving to the Renault Triber, discounts go up to Rs 55,000 on select Techno and Emotion variants. These include cash discounts of up to Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000. Buyers choosing the scrappage route can instead avail a Rs 25,000 incentive. The AMT versions also qualify for similar savings, and non-CNG trims once again get the free three-year AMC package.

Renault Triber

Renault Kiger: February 2026 Discount

The Renault Kiger receives the highest benefits this month, particularly on the turbocharged variants. The Turbo CVT trim offers cash discounts of up to Rs 48,500, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000. Together, this adds up to Rs 73,500 in savings. The naturally aspirated variants receive comparatively lower benefits, while base trims are restricted to loyalty or scrappage incentives.

In addition to these offers, Renault is also providing finance schemes on select variants, helping reduce the effective on-road price for customers opting for loans. All offers are valid until February 28, 2026, though availability may vary depending on location and stock. It is important to note that exchange and scrappage benefits cannot be combined, and loyalty bonuses apply only to existing Renault customers.