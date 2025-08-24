Renault Kiger Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6.29 Lakh; Features, Specs, And More

Renault has launched the updated Kiger in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the relatively powerful turbo variant has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest iteration of the SUV comes following the launch of the Triber facelift and received revisions in terms of aesthetics, features, and cabin. The refreshed approach of the brand, with one of the most affordable SUVs in the Indian market, is aimed at renewing its presence in the segment against its rivals.

Beginning with the appearance, the Renault Kiger facelift comes with slight changes over its predecessor. It now offers a different appeal with a sleek design for the DRLs flanking the slimmer grille. This is complemented by the presence of the new logo of the brand in the center. Furthermore, the design of the headlamp housing has been revised to go with the newly designed bumper with fog lamps on either side of the lower end. Meanwhile, the silhouette of the vehicle is the same with a new design for 16-inch alloy wheels. All of it is complemented by a new green paint scheme.

On the inside, the updated SUV gets more or less the same layout but with slight changes. It now gets a new dual-tone combination consisting of black and light grey colours on the dashboard. Another thing that attracts attention is the presence of an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen along with a fully digital instrument cluster. With all of this, it is claimed to offer a boot space of 405 litres and 222 mm of kneeroom in the second row.

The list of features for the SUV include ventilated front seats, 360-deg camera, auto lights and wipers, wireless charger, and more. For occupants' safety, the SUV gets features like six airbags as standard, ESP, a tyre pressure monitor, hill start assist, and more. All of these features are divided into four variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion.

Renault Kiger Facelift Prices Variant 1.0 NA-MT 1.0 NA-AMT 1.0 Turbo-MT 1.0 Turbo-CVT Authentic 6.29 NA - - Evolution 7.09 NA - - Techno 8.19 NA - 9.99 Emotion 9.14 NA 9.99 11.26

The Renault Kiger facelift now continues to provide a choice between a 72 hp 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 100 hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. A 5-speed manual transmission comes as standard, with the naturally aspirated engine also available with an AMT, while the turbo-petrol engine can be paired with a CVT automatic. With this, the brand claims that the SUV has best in segment 0-100 kmph time.