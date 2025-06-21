Reise Moto Launches ECE-Certified Helden Helmet At Rs 3,499

Reise Moto has launched its latest helmet series, Helden, at Rs 3,499. Helden is compliant with ISI, DOT, and ECE standards and is available in three sizes.

Reise Helden is built using an advanced polycarbonate composite and shell. It weighs 1,500 grams. This helmet features an aerodynamic design which minimises drag at high speeds. Integrated front vents channel fresh air into the helmet, while rear exhaust vents expel heat, keeping you cool and focused. It misses out a double-D ring lock but the micrometric chinstrap ensures adjustability.

Also Read: Revolt Motors Rolls Out 50,000 Electric Motorcycles From Manesar Plant

It misses out on factory-fitted, anti-fogging pinkock but the visor provides a wide-angle view of up to 108 degrees. The interior padding is breathable and hypoallergenic, allowing long hours on the saddle.

Reise Helden gets a dedicated Bluetooth intercom speaker pocket, allowing seamless integration of communication devices. The liners can be withdrawn from the helmet and are washable. Helden is on sale in five colours, including gloss and matte monotone black.

Reise Helden comes with a one-year manufacturer's warranty and can be purchased at the brand's website or retail store.