Exclusive: Reise Moto To Launch Its Own Line Of Branded Helmets In India

Reise Moto is all set to launch its own range of motorcycle helmets, which will be branded 'Reise Moto' in India before the end of April 2025. Yogesh Mahansaria, Founder and MD, Reise Moto, revealed the same in an exclusive interaction with NDTV Auto. The official announcement will be made soon. There will be a range of motorcycle helmets, starting with a full-face model. The helmets will conform to BIS and ISI standards and few models will also conform to ECE 22.06 standards, but expect them to be heavy and usable for hard-core cases like riding on a racetrack or off-road riding. The expected pricing will be revealed soon but we expect it to be primarily budget-friendly with a few expensive models thrown in. Expect more helmet styles to be launched under the Reise Moto brand as the year progresses.



Yogesh Mahansaria, Founder and MD, Reise Moto

"In April, we will have the first 'Reise Moto' branded helmet, which will be coming out and will be a full-face helmet. And through this year, we will expand both, the Reise helmet range and bring the Nexx program to India, with the Nexx helmets. This year a lot of our energy on the tyre side will be on the radials and on the accessories side, on the helmet program. We recognise that helmets are the largest market in the apparel/accessories space so we do want to build a good position in that segment," said Yogesh Mahansaria, Founder and MD, Reise Moto.

Along with manufacturing premium tyres, Reise Moto has been making significant strides in the premium riding gear segment in India, with not only Reise Moto branded gear but also offers products from premium international brands such as Spidi, Acerbis, Ixon and so on. At present, Reise Moto is keen on delivering good quality riding gear that includes jackets, trousers, helmets, gloves and other products at reasonable prices. The idea is to not offer a large number of choices to the riding community and create a problem of plenty. Currently Reise Moto has 5 brick & mortar stores, selling riding gear in India which are in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Mumbai.