Review: Reise Moto Rhodes Gauntlet Gloves

Reise Moto Rhodes Gauntlet
New Delhi: I've completed a 2,000-kilometre road trip wearing the Reise Moto Rhodes gloves. Hours on the saddle, traversing states and national highways, one of my few concerns was summer. I couldn't compromise on the gear. So, here is a protective gear I used. If you are looking to keep your palm, fingers and wrist safe while venturing out on a motorcycle, the Rhodes full gauntlet could be ideal for you.
Straight off the bat, the build quality feels premium and consistent. It's made of goat leather, comes with several layers of reinforcement, and weighs roughly 300 grams for a pair. I chose the black-yellow gloves in 'large' size. A dual density TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) material is used as knuckle protectors, however, there is padding under it which acts as a comfort cushion. There is a TPU slider for the palm and wrist, which are often vulnerable spots during a fall. Having all these layers, the Reise Moto Rhodes gloves don't look or feel puffy. In fact, the suppleness of material helped reduce the vibrations on the handlebars while riding at high engine rpm and speeds.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Long-Term Review Report 1: Finding Adventure In Commuting
The brand claims to use integrated silicone grip panels, which ensure a high level of grip and control on the handlebars. Seldom, if I had to recenter the map on my phone, barely I stopped. The material on the tip of the index finger is somewhat different, which the company calls tapfingertips technology did most parts of fiddling with the map smoothly. However, to access any other applications on the phone, I chose to halt. Double velcro mechanisms come as standard fasteners, which are efficient and easy to use.
Priced at Rs 4,999 for a pair, the Reise Moto Rhodes Gauntlet gloves are easy to maintain, should be reliable for touring and track days, and decently value-for-money. The massive 'reise' badge on the wrist is sore to the eyes, the, if at all, the brand could have used reflective material to increase its usability. You may purchase them online at Reise Moto website, which roughly takes 7-10 days for delivery.
Straight off the bat, the build quality feels premium and consistent. It's made of goat leather, comes with several layers of reinforcement, and weighs roughly 300 grams for a pair. I chose the black-yellow gloves in 'large' size. A dual density TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) material is used as knuckle protectors, however, there is padding under it which acts as a comfort cushion. There is a TPU slider for the palm and wrist, which are often vulnerable spots during a fall. Having all these layers, the Reise Moto Rhodes gloves don't look or feel puffy. In fact, the suppleness of material helped reduce the vibrations on the handlebars while riding at high engine rpm and speeds.
Coming to the all important protection for the fingers, this gauntlet uses robust TPU sliders for index and middle fingers while there is a pinky finger roll bridge between ring and little fingers. There are strategically placed gaps on the TPU sliders on fingers and knuckles for easy passage of air. Leather and Cordura stretch fabric are used between fingers, palms and sides which are high impact resistant materials. Amid all these, breathability wasn't an issue. Be it day or night, never did my palms or fingers feel moist and sticky.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Long-Term Review Report 1: Finding Adventure In Commuting
The brand claims to use integrated silicone grip panels, which ensure a high level of grip and control on the handlebars. Seldom, if I had to recenter the map on my phone, barely I stopped. The material on the tip of the index finger is somewhat different, which the company calls tapfingertips technology did most parts of fiddling with the map smoothly. However, to access any other applications on the phone, I chose to halt. Double velcro mechanisms come as standard fasteners, which are efficient and easy to use.
Priced at Rs 4,999 for a pair, the Reise Moto Rhodes Gauntlet gloves are easy to maintain, should be reliable for touring and track days, and decently value-for-money. The massive 'reise' badge on the wrist is sore to the eyes, the, if at all, the brand could have used reflective material to increase its usability. You may purchase them online at Reise Moto website, which roughly takes 7-10 days for delivery.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world