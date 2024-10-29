Reise Moto Launches TraceRad Tyres For Entry-Level Premium Motorcycles

Reise Moto has launched its new range of premium steel radial tyres in India. The new TraceRad steel radial tyres incorporate zero-degree steel belt technology for superior precision, handling and durability. The TraceRad is priced at Rs 6,199 for the rear tyre and Rs 5,199 for the front tyre.

The tyres also come with a 6-year manufacturing warranty. These tyres have been engineered for some of the most popular motorcycle models in the Indian market, including the KTM Duke (200, 250, 390), KTM RC (200, 390), Suzuki Gixxer 250, TVS Apache RR 310, Bajaj Dominar 400, Triumph Speed 400 and the Aprilia RS 457.

Front tyres:

traceR 100/90-18 56P Front Tubeless Tyre

traceR 100/80-17 52P Front Tubeless Tyre

traceR 100/90-19 57P Front Tubeless Tyre

traceR 110/70-17 54P Front Tubeless Tyre

Rear tyres:

traceR 130/70-18 63P Rear Tubeless Tyre

traceR 140/70-17 66P Rear Tubeless Tyre

Reise Moto Team plans to build a comprehensive portfolio that serves motorcyclists riding anything from 150cc to 2000cc motorcycles. Reise Moto has an exclusive store in Mumbai, and also sells through their website. The brand aims to significantly deepen its market penetration.

Yogesh Mahansaria, Founder and Managing Director, Reise Moto. “With innovative features like the Dual Radii; cavity profile and; ZERO Degree; steel belt, along with optimized stiffness for the casing, the TraceRad ensures superior performance and control. We've used a special-grade synthetic rubber combined with natural rubber for enhanced durability."

"Rigorous testing on tracks like NATRAX in India and Oulton Park in the UK has proven its ability to deliver excellent handling, comfort and high-speed performance—even in extreme weather conditions. Our commitment is to deliver a product that empowers fast-paced enthusiasts to push boundaries while ensuring maximum safety and long-term performance. Hence, the birth of our adage (Track-ready performance, for every road),” Mahansaria added.

