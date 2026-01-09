Rajasaab Actor Prabhas' Car Collection Is Fully Exotic; Lamborghini To Rolls-Royce

Prabhas is known for his larger-than-life screen presence and movies that have set new standards on the box office time and again. But away from film sets, the Baahubali and Raja Saab actor has another passion that reflects his stardom just as strongly - exotic and ultra-luxury cars. One of India's biggest pan-India stars - Prabhas, owns a garage that reads like a wish list for car enthusiasts, featuring everything from a Lamborghini supercar to a bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom. Unlike many celebrities who frequently show off their lifestyle on social media, Prabhas keeps things low-key, but not his cars.

Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster

The hottest car in the Rajasaab actor Prabhas' collection is the Lamborghini Aventador. It isn't a regular Avantador either. The actor owns the Aventador S Roadster, designed to deliver an impeccable driving flair with the wind-in-the-hair experience, once the roof is down. Also, his Aventador is painted in a shade of bright orange, which Lamborghini refers to as Arancio. Reports claim that it's now been wrapped in a shade of satin black. Powering this supercar is a 6.5L NA V12 petrol motor that generates a peak power output of 770 PS and 720 Nm of max torque. Sending the power to the wheels is a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Sadly, the Aventador S Roadster is not on sale anymore. It is now succeeded by the Lamborghini Revuelto. When it was available in the Indian market, prices floated around Rs 6 Crore, ex-showroom.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Serving Prabhas' need for speed is the Lamborghini Aventador; the Rolls-Royce Phantom takes him around when the task is to travel in utmost comfort and luxury. Yes, he owns an example of this bespoke limousine that is favored by the riches across the globe. Powering his Phantom is a 6.75L V12 motor that sends power to the rear wheels. Famous for its tailor-made expertise, the Rolls-Royce Phantom in its current avatar costs over Rs 9 Crore (base price). Choosing the extended wheelbase variant attracts a sticker price of Rs 10.48 Crore in India.

Range Rover

No Indian celebrity garage feels complete without a Range Rover, and Prabhas is no exception. A quick search shows that he earlier had an older generation of the flagship Range Rover SUV, but upgraded to the new-gen model in the year 2023. Done in a shade of black, this beast runs on a 4.4L petrol mill. This is the Autobiography variant, based on the LWB format, sitting on top of the chain in Range Rover's lineup, and it is currently priced at Rs 4.25 Crore, ex-showroom.