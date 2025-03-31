Study Reveals List Of Two-Wheelers Brands With Least Complaints: Check Details

Image For Representation
A recent study by J.D. Power has shed light on quality concerns faced by two-wheelers owners in the Indian market. Based on the study, Royal Enfield has become the brand with the least problems, reporting 68 problems per 100 vehicles; this was followed by TVS Motor with 75 problems per 100 vehicles. While the third position on the list was taken by Bajaj Auto with 78 problems per 100 vehicles.
The study also revealed that electric vehicles reported more quality concerns compared to their ICE counterparts. Based on the data revealed, electric scooters faced 90 problems per 100 vehicles compared to just 53 for conventional ICE vehicles
The research, which gathered feedback from more than 6,500 new two-wheeler owners, showed that as distance traveled increases, the frequency of reported quality issues also escalates. Owners who rode their two-wheelers over 2,500 kilometers within the first six months of ownership experienced an average rise of 9 PP100 (problems per 100 vehicles) compared to those with lower mileage. This pattern was especially evident in electric scooters, where the most common concerns included brake issues, lighting problems, electrical components, and overall fit and finish.
In the 2025 India Two-Wheeler Initial Quality Study, TVS Jupiter topped the economy scooter segment with 75 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), whereas Honda Dio 125 led the executive scooter category with 50 PP100. In the motorcycle segment, TVS Radeon achieved the highest rank in the economy category with 54 PP100, while Hero Super Splendor XTEC and Honda Shine 125 shared the top position in the executive motorcycle category with 72 PP100.
In the upper executive motorcycle segment, the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V was identified as the best performer with 53 PP100. In the electric scooter segment, Bajaj Chetak stood out as the leader with 45 PP100.
The study assessed major problem areas in petrol-powered two-wheelers, focusing on engine performance, braking, ride quality, and electrical systems, while for electric two-wheelers, the primary focus was on battery performance, charging, and acceleration.
