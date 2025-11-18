Porsche To Introduce Second Factory Team In Formula E Soon: Details

Porsche Motorsports has announced a major update about its plan for Formula E. Porsche Motorsport has announced plans to expand its Formula E programme from the 2026-27 season by adding a second factory team. This move will make Porsche the first manufacturer to field four works cars on the grid, increasing the total number of Porsche-powered entries to six.

Porsche briefed that the Manufacturers' World Champion plans to field up to four cars, while a Porsche customer team will also join the grid in Season 13. In total, six Porsche 99X Electric machines are expected, all built to the upcoming GEN4 Formula E regulations with over 600 kW of power, marking the series' biggest performance leap to date.

Porsche's new factory team will be set up at its Weissach Development Centre and run separately from the current works squad. It will handle its own racing and technical programmes under the Porsche name, giving new drivers, engineers, and staff valuable experience while creating a clear system for training and performance growth.

Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Porsche Motorsport, said,"Our heritage in traditional motorsport is unique and is reflected in every Porsche. In the future, we want to be able to say the same about electric motorsport."

"Compared to other racing series, Formula E offers a very attractive balance between effort and return. It also gives us the opportunity to further develop technical solutions that are relevant to our production sports cars. Among other things, we want to use this operational shift to find and promote new talent at all levels, not just drivers."