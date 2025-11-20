Piaggio Ape Xtra Bada 700, Ape Xtra 600 Launched In India: Specs, Price, Features

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) announced the launch of two new diesel cargo three-wheelers: the Ape Xtra Bada 700 and the Ape Xtra 600. With these new introductions, Piaggio India reinforces its leadership in the last-mile cargo mobility space and continues its legacy of bringing category-defining innovations to the Indian market.

The Ape Xtra Bada 700 sets an unprecedented standard in a new category, integrating new

architecture, new engine, new chassis, new cabin, and a comprehensive redefinition of the cargo 3-wheeler experience.



Key Highlights of Ape Xtra Bada 700:

Equipped with Piaggio's trusted 700 DI diesel engine

First-in-industry 7-ft cargo deck

Segment-best 750 kg payload capacity - the highest in any 3-wheeler cargo vehicle

Digital cluster - 3.5-inch Digital Speedo with LCD

New, spacious, and comfortable driver cabin

Bigger 12-inch radial tyres

Completely new vehicle platform - with improved chassis strength, suspension geometry, and enhanced driving comfort

New fascia and refined design elements - giving the vehicle a modern, robust road presence

Optional rear sensor offers reversing with ease

Industry warranty of 5 years, ensuring hassle-free ownership and peace of mind

The brand states that with unmatched payload, segment-leading dimensions, and a powerful new engine, the Ape Xtra Bada 700 is set to redefine commercial mobility and significantly increase earning potential for fleet and small business owners.

The new Ape Xtra 600 features Piaggio India's newly developed 600 DI diesel engine, offering improved mileage, better gradeability, and enhanced load-carrying performance. Designed for customers seeking reliability and efficiency at an accessible price point, the Ape Xtra 600 continues the strong legacy of the Ape Xtra range.

Key Highlights of Ape Xtra 600:

The new 600 DI diesel engine delivers stronger performance while enhancing load‑carrying capacity, making it ideal for intra‑city and semi‑urban logistics. Designed with improved comfort and durability, it ensures reliability and efficiency for daily commercial use, offering businesses a practical solution for demanding transport needs.

Both models Ape Xtra Bada 700 and Ape Xtra 600 are available from Nov 2025 and are priced starting at Rs 3.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 2.88 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.