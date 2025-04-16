Piaggio Develops 4D Radar System For Its Two-Wheelers

The Piaggio Group, through its subsidiary Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF), has made a big stride in motorcycle safety, by developing a 4D radar-based collision avoidance software called Rider Assistance Solutions (RAS). The technology was developed by autonomous robots from PFF. How it works is that a high-resolution 4D radar is used to identify traffic hazards a few thousand times a second and it also makes use of algorithms to evaluate risks send alerts to the rider. The system makes its debut on the Moto Guzzi Stelvio. The RAS makes use of front and rear sensors to monitor traffic on a two-wheeler and sends alerts to the rear-view mirrors on the instrument console.

"The front sensor predicts collisions with vehicles in your trajectory, while the rear sensor predicts collisions when you change lanes or if a vehicle is in your blind spot or an adjacent lane," says Jean-Claude Coutant, PFF's Chief Technology Officer.

Now before you think that the RAS technology is similar to what we call 'ADAS' on cars, it is not. The RAS is designed to only send alerts and not actually initiate braking or taking any other actions on the two-wheeler. The company says it uses radar and not cameras is because adverse weather conditions have no effect on the radar, which isn't the case with camera-based systems.

The features on offer currently on the RAS are blind spot detection, lane-change assist, adaptive cruise control and forward-collision warning. PFF is also exploring options to add other features like rear collision prediction and reversing sensors.