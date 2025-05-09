DGT Spain: These Illnesses To Restrict Driving License Renewal; Should India Follow Too?

In a significant effort to improve road safety, Spain's Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) has updated its medical guidelines. These guidelines specify certain health conditions that may disqualify individuals from renewing their driver's licenses. The goal of these measures is to ensure that all drivers have the necessary physical and mental capabilities to operate vehicles safely on public roads. As India faces its own road safety challenges, this development raises a discussion on whether similar measures should be implemented in the nation.

In Spain, there are no specific age limits for drivers. Currently, over 4 million licensed drivers are 65 years old or older. The general manager of the DGT has highlighted that psychological and physical examinations will be routinely updated. This process ensures that all drivers, regardless of age, are assessed based on contemporary standards.

The DGT has identified several medical conditions that may impair driving abilities. Individuals diagnosed with these conditions could face restrictions or be considered unfit to renew their driving licenses. Key conditions include:

Acute Myocardial Infarction

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Automatic Defibrillator

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Dissection

Digestive Diseases

Degenerative, Neurological, and Chronic Diseases

Dementia or Anxiety Disorder

Depression

Endocrine Diseases

Epilepsy

Heart Disease

Hypothyroidism and Parathyroid

Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus

Intellectual Developmental Disorder

Kidney Transplant

Neurological Diseases

Nephropathy With Dialysis

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Oncohematic Disorders.

Oncological Diseases

Pacemaker

Parkinson

Personality Disorder

Respiratory Diseases

Sleep Disorders

Valve Prostheses

Vascular Problems

In Spain, all drivers must undergo a medical examination at an authorized Driver Recognition Centre (Centro de Reconocimiento de Conductores) when renewing their licenses. This examination evaluates vision, hearing, coordination, and overall health. Additionally, the DGT (Directorate-General for Traffic) plans to increase the difficulty of psychophysical tests for individuals aged 70 and over.

However, in India, the process for renewing a driving license is regulated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Drivers under 50 years generally do not need a medical exam unless applying for a commercial license but for those over 50 years of age or with specific health issues are required to submit a medical certificate (Form 1A) signed from a registered medical doctor.



India has one of the highest road accident rates in the world. Implementing stricter health criteria for driving license renewals, similar to Spain's approach, could help reduce accidents due to medical impairments. This would require careful consideration of the country's diverse population and healthcare infrastructure, as well as ensuring access to medical exams and updated health records.

Spain's initiative to improve road safety by implementing stringent health-based driving license renewals is something that India could consider. Although the benefits in reducing accidents are apparent, adopting similar measures in India would require a customized approach that addresses the country's unique challenges. A balanced policy that emphasizes both road safety and practical feasibility could lead to safer driving conditions across the nation.