"Won't Let This Go": Biker Who Fought With Air Force Officer Releases Video

The biker who got into a fight with an Indian Air Force officer on a Bengaluru road over rash driving has put out a video statement, accusing the officer of filing a false complaint against him and stressing that he "won't let this go".

Vikas Kumar, who works as a team head at a software company's call centre, has been granted bail after a fresh video showed Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose brutally assaulting him. The Air Force officer had earlier suggested he did not retaliate and raked up a language issue, stressing that the biker told him, "This is Kannada land". A video recorded by the Air Force officer with a bloodied face had gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. A CCTV video, however, added a twist and flew in the face of the Air Force officer's claims as he was seen kicking and punching Vikas. Police made it clear that it was a case of road rage and there was no language row angle.

Vikas said in the video that he fears for his job. "The cops have assured me this won't affect my job, but based on my conversation with the Human Resources team at my workplace, it seems I might lose my job. But I won't let this go. The Air Force Wing Commander used the language issue and filed a false complaint," he said.

Vikas said he knows six languages, including Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. "I need to know many languages to survive in Bengaluru, but he (officer) filed a false case. He was the one who attacked me," he said.

After the fresh video emerged, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah ordered police action against the Indian Air Force officer and said the incident has "hurt the self-respect of Kannadigas". "Kannadigas are people proud of their mother tongue, not haters. Kannadigas do not have the smallness to attack or abuse others, regardless of the issue of language. The culture of Kannada soil, which treats everyone who has come from every corner of the country and settled here with respect and loves them as Kannadigas, is a testament to this," he said. "I have ordered the Police Commissioner to take appropriate legal action against the culprits, whoever they may be, and whatever their position, in connection with yesterday's incident. The state government has taken the case very seriously and is committed to providing justice to the wronged person," he added.

In his video statement, Vikas Kumar has thanked the Chief Minister, pro-Kannada organisations and the police for their support.

Earlier, police had registered a case of causing grievous hurt on a complaint by the Air Force officer's wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta. After the new video emerged, they registered an attempt to murder case against Wing Commander Bose.

What Air Force Officer Alleged

In a video that went viral yesterday, Wing Commander Bose had narrated a harrowing incident while his wife, also an Air Force officer, was driving him to the airport from the DRDO colony in Bengaluru's CV Raman Nagar.

"A bike came from behind and stopped our car... the guy started abusing me in Kannada. When they saw the DRDO sticker on my car and said 'You DRDO people', and they abused my wife and I couldn't bear it. The moment I got out of my car, the biker hit me with a key on my forehead, and there was blood."

"I stood there, shouting, 'This is how you defend people whom we defend you, treating someone like this from the army, air force and navy'. Surprisingly, more people came and started abusing us. The man picked a stone and tried to hit my car, and it hit my head... this is my condition," the officer said, his face bloodied.

"This is what Karnataka has become, seeing the truth, the reality...I couldn't believe it. God help us. God give me the power not to retaliate. Tomorrow, if law and order don't help us, I will retaliate," the officer said in the video.

In her complaint to police, the officer's wife Madhumita alleged that a biker was riding rashly and almost hit her car. She said the biker stopped the two-wheeler in front of the car and started abusing them. The officer alleged that when they stepped out of the car, the biker hit her husband with a stone and that the mob thrashed him.

A CCTV Twist

The Air Force officer's account sparked outrage as many pointed to past incidents when migrants to Karnataka have alleged harassment because they do not know Kannada. Amid this row, a new video emerged that turned the debate on its head. This video showed the Air Force officer thrashing Vikas. The police then confirmed that it was a road rage incident and had no language row connection.

"This is a case of road rage. An altercation took place, and both sides attacked each other... His (Air Force officer) wife was driving, and he was seated beside her. An altercation broke out between the couple and a bike rider," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Devraj D said.

"When they came to the police station, the police officer advised him to get first aid, as he was bleeding, and return to file the FIR. But he was getting late, and he left for the airport. After he went live with the video, we found Madhumita's details and contacted the DRDO quarters. She came to the station and complained. We have registered an FIR," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Devraj D told the media.

During questioning, the accused said he was passing by when the woman made a remark. He said that he asked, "What are you talking about?" and then approached the officer, asking, "What is madam saying?" An argument followed and a fight began. "We have ample video evidence and will proceed with the investigation," the senior police officer added.

The Air Force has, meanwhile, described the incident as "unfortunate". "An unfortunate incident, involving an lAF officer, took place in Bengaluru yesterday. The lAF is assisting the local authorities in investigating and following up the case to its lawful resolution," it has said.