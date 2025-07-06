Ola Roaster X+ Faces Charging Malfunction; Owner Left Agitated: Video

Ola, the Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, launched the Roadster motorcycle in February 2025. However, the initial delivery commenced in June 2025, after a delay. Also, the brand started giving test rides to prospective customers in the same month. Recently, we came across a video shared by Kamal - one of the first-few owners of the motorcycle, on YouTube - addressing some serious issues that he faced with the Ola Roadster.

In the video, Kamal explains that he booked the Ola Roadster X+ on 7th March 2025, and after taking delivery, he has covered about 100 km on the bike. Explaining further, he says that the electric motorcycle is facing some serious charging issues. In the video, he even demonstrated that the TFT screen of the Roadster X+ reads "Not Charging", even after connecting it to a power source. Kamal also tried reaching customer care, which insisted he visit the nearest Ola service center. However, his visit to the service center proved to be unfruitful as the service center attendant shrugged off by claiming 'ye mere bas ki baat nahi hai (it's not my cup of tea)'.

It is not the first time that the Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer has faced backlash. Earlier, Ola Electric faced scrutiny from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) regarding a mismatch between reported sales figures and actual vehicle registrations. Also, the company has received a high number of customer complaints related to manufacturing defects, unprofessional service staff, and difficulty in resolving issues.

Back in January, Indian stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra called out Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, stating, "While not responding to the cry of existing customers he's here with new schemes to embezzle people of their hard-earned money. He's morally more bankrupt than thieves & drug dealers I'd say..."