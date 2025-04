Ola Roadster X Electric Motorcycle Finally Rolls Out Of Factory

Ola Electric has initiated the process of rolling out the Roadster X series electric motorcycles from its Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu. This comes after a delay of almost a month. The manufacturer plans on beginning the deliveries of the electric two-wheeler later in 2025 for consumers across India. It is to be noted that the bike was officially launched for market on 5 February 2025."The much-awaited Roadster X motorcycle is set to hit the roads during April 2025 as the company gears up for deliveries across India this month," the Bengaluru-based EV maker said in an exchange filing.Also Read: BMW R 1300 R Unveiled With 145 HP Boxer Engine Ola Electric's founder Bhavish Aggarwal said, "Today's roll-out celebrates not just a new product but a new era for us and the industry, as it represents the next phase of revolution in electric mobility. " He added, "We are excited for our customers to experience the Roadster X on the roads very soon, a product that is set to redefine motorcycling in India.”The Roadster X series was launched at a starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs 74,999 for the Roadster X, the Roaster X 3.5 kWh at Rs 84,999 (ex-showroom), the Roadster X 4.5 kWh at Rs 95,999,(ex-showroom), Rs 1,04,999 (ex-showroom) for the Roadster X+ 4.5kWh, and Rs 1,54,999 (ex-showroom) for the Roadster X+ 9.1kWh.The Roadster X is equipped with a 4.3-inch LCD color segmented display that includes smart connectivity and USB, powered by MoveOS 5. It offers three riding modes: Sports, Normal, and Eco. Meanwhile, the Roadster X+ includes all the features of the Roadster X but enhances the experience with a 4.3" segmented LCD display featuring USB, and introduces a variety of digital technology capabilities such as energy insights, advanced regeneration, cruise control, and reverse mode.