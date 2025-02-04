Ola Roadster X Electric Bike To Launch In India Tomorrow; Teased

Ola Roadster X is entry-level variant of the Roadster series
Ola Electric is all set to launch the Roadster X electric bike in the India market. Before the official event tomorrow (February 5), the brand has teased the production ready version of the bike on their social media platforms. It is to be noted that the EV made its global premier back in 2024 along with the other bikes of the same series but the brand did not manage to initiate the deliveries at the time. However, the time seems to have come when the brand will reveal the prices of all the variants of the bike.
Diving into the details, the Roadster series of bikes have multiple variants: the Roadster X being the entry-level variant, the Roadster is the mid-level variant and the Roadster Pro which stands at the top of the lineup. Among these the Roadster X had three battery pack options- 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. The prices of these variants range between Rs 74,999 to Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom).
Meanwhile, the Roadster which is higher in hierarchy was introduced with a 3 kWh battery pack priced at Rs 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom), while the version with 4.5 kWh battery pack had a price tag of Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and the biggest of all the 6 kWh battery pack had a price tag of Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
At the time of debut, the Ola Roadster X came with a 14 hp of power. Using this power, the bike can be propelled to a top-speed of 124 kmph and can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 2.8 seconds. However, it remains to be seen if these numbers will remain the same for the version to be launched tomorrow.
The Roadster X at the time had features like 4.3-inch LCD screen with MoveOS 5, it also had multiple riding modes, turn-by-turn naigation along with advanced regen, cruise control, DIY Mode, TPMS alerts, OTA updates, digital key unlock, and Ola Electric App connectivity.
