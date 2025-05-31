Ola Roadster Deliveries Underway: 5 Things To Know

The Ola Roadster X was launched in the Indian market in February 2025. During its launch, the electric two-wheeler company revealed that bookings for the EV had started, with intentions to commence deliveries shortly. However, these plans faced ongoing delays for reasons that remained unclear. Now, the deliveries of the brand's first electric motorcycle are underway, and here are five highlights of the new machine.

Ola Roadster X: Powertrain

The Ola Roadster X is offered in two versions, namely the X and X+. The X variant provides three battery pack choices: 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. The largest battery pack option is said to deliver a range of 252 km on a single charge.

On the other hand, the premium X+ variant provides options for a 4.5 kWh battery and a 9.1 kWh battery pack. The smaller battery option is claimed to offer a range of 252 km, whereas the larger battery option claims a range of 501 km on a single charge.

Ola Roadster X: Price

With all these specifications, the Ola Roadster X starts at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). In contrast, the Roadster X Plus begins at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ola Roadster X: Top Speed

A video circulating on social media features a person testing the top speed of the Ola Roadster X. The video confirms that the Ola Roadster X reaches a top speed of 42-43 km/h in Eco mode, about 64-65 km/h in Normal mode, and 95 km/h in Sports mode. While the claimed top speed is 118 km/h. It is to be noted that this test was done in normal road conditions.

Ola Roadster X: Features

The Ola Roadster X is equipped with a 4.3-inch TFT screen that includes Bluetooth Connectivity for navigation and various utilities. It also offers features like DIY mode, cruise control, reverse function, and more. Additionally, all Roadster variants come with brake-by-wire technology and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Ola Roadster X: Deliveries

Deliveries of the Ola Roadster X will occur in a phased approach throughout the country, unlike the brand's electric scooter. In the first phase, the bike will be available to consumers in Bengaluru, followed by rollouts in other regions across the country. This allows the manufacturer to address any potential issues that may arise in the initial batch.