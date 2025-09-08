Nissan Magnite Prices To Be Reduced By Up To 1 Lakh Under GST 2.0

Nissan Motor India has joined multiple manufacturers in India by announcing that it would transfer the benefits of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms to the customer. In its release, the brand has welcomed the new GST rates and stated that the reduction will result in boosting consumer confidence. This comes ahead of the upcoming festive season, which is considered to be a crucial period for the auto industry.
Based on the Japanese automaker's announcement, post-revision, Nissan Magnite Visia MT will be available at under Rs 6 lakh. Similarly, the Magnite N Connecta CVT and Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition CVT variants are projected to be priced below Rs 10 lakh. However, the difference in pricing is much more significant for the higher variants. In other words, Magnite CVT Tekna and CVT Tekna+ will be cheaper by Rs 97,300 and Rs 1,00,400, respectively.
Also Read: Skoda Passing GST Benefits, Offering Limited-Time Discount
The effect of GST rate reduction will also be seen on the CNG retrofitment kit for the Nissan Magnite, which will now be available at a starting price of Rs 71,999, resulting in savings of Rs 3000. It is compatible with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol MT variant; the Magnite CNG.
New Nissan Magnite Price Revision Table
|Variant Name
|Pre-GST Revision (₹)
|Post-GST Revision (₹)
|Projected MSRP After Revision
|Price Drop
|MT VISIA
|614,000
|561,600
|561,600
|52,400
|MT VISIA+
|664,000
|607,400
|607,400
|56,600
|MT ACENTA
|729,000
|666,800
|666,800
|62,200
|MT N-CONNECTA
|797,000
|729,000
|729,000
|68,000
|MT KURO Edition
|830,500
|759,600
|759,600
|70,900
|MT TEKNA
|892,000
|815,900
|815,900
|76,100
|MT TEKNA+
|927,000
|848,000
|848,000
|79,000
|EZ-Shift VISIA
|674,500
|616,900
|616,900
|57,600
|EZ-Shift ACENTA
|784,000
|717,100
|717,100
|66,900
|EZ-Shift N-CONNECTA
|852,000
|779,300
|779,300
|72,700
|EZ-SHIFT KURO Edition
|885,500
|809,900
|809,900
|75,600
|EZ-Shift TEKNA
|947,000
|866,200
|866,200
|80,800
|EZ-Shift TEKNA+
|982,000
|898,200
|898,200
|83,800
|Turbo MT N-CONNECTA
|938,000
|857,900
|857,900
|80,100
|Turbo MT KURO Edition
|971,500
|888,600
|888,600
|82,900
|Turbo MT TEKNA
|1,018,000
|931,100
|931,100
|86,900
|Turbo MT TEKNA+
|1,054,000
|964,000
|964,000
|90,000
|Turbo CVT ACENTA
|999,400
|914,100
|914,100
|85,300
|Turbo CVT N-CONNECTA
|1,053,000
|963,100
|963,100
|89,900
|Turbo CVT KURO Special Edition
|1,086,500
|993,800
|993,800
|92,700
|Turbo CVT TEKNA
|1,140,000
|1,042,700
|1,042,700
|97,300
|Turbo CVT TEKNA+
|1,176,000
|1,075,600
|1,075,600
|100,400
Commenting on the announcement, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said: "This GST reduction is a timely stimulus for the automotive industry and a direct win for our customers. At Nissan, we are committed to passing on the entire advantage of this policy to consumers, ensuring greater affordability and accessibility. As we approach the festive season-a traditionally vibrant period for the market-we anticipate this measure will boost consumer enthusiasm and help drive sustained momentum in the automotive sector."
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world