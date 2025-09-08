Nissan Magnite Prices To Be Reduced By Up To 1 Lakh Under GST 2.0

Nissan Motor India has joined multiple manufacturers in India by announcing that it would transfer the benefits of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms to the customer. In its release, the brand has welcomed the new GST rates and stated that the reduction will result in boosting consumer confidence. This comes ahead of the upcoming festive season, which is considered to be a crucial period for the auto industry.

Based on the Japanese automaker's announcement, post-revision, Nissan Magnite Visia MT will be available at under Rs 6 lakh. Similarly, the Magnite N Connecta CVT and Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition CVT variants are projected to be priced below Rs 10 lakh. However, the difference in pricing is much more significant for the higher variants. In other words, Magnite CVT Tekna and CVT Tekna+ will be cheaper by Rs 97,300 and Rs 1,00,400, respectively.

The effect of GST rate reduction will also be seen on the CNG retrofitment kit for the Nissan Magnite, which will now be available at a starting price of Rs 71,999, resulting in savings of Rs 3000. It is compatible with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol MT variant; the Magnite CNG.

New Nissan Magnite Price Revision Table

Variant Name Pre-GST Revision (₹) Post-GST Revision (₹) Projected MSRP After Revision Price Drop MT VISIA 614,000 561,600 561,600 52,400 MT VISIA+ 664,000 607,400 607,400 56,600 MT ACENTA 729,000 666,800 666,800 62,200 MT N-CONNECTA 797,000 729,000 729,000 68,000 MT KURO Edition 830,500 759,600 759,600 70,900 MT TEKNA 892,000 815,900 815,900 76,100 MT TEKNA+ 927,000 848,000 848,000 79,000 EZ-Shift VISIA 674,500 616,900 616,900 57,600 EZ-Shift ACENTA 784,000 717,100 717,100 66,900 EZ-Shift N-CONNECTA 852,000 779,300 779,300 72,700 EZ-SHIFT KURO Edition 885,500 809,900 809,900 75,600 EZ-Shift TEKNA 947,000 866,200 866,200 80,800 EZ-Shift TEKNA+ 982,000 898,200 898,200 83,800 Turbo MT N-CONNECTA 938,000 857,900 857,900 80,100 Turbo MT KURO Edition 971,500 888,600 888,600 82,900 Turbo MT TEKNA 1,018,000 931,100 931,100 86,900 Turbo MT TEKNA+ 1,054,000 964,000 964,000 90,000 Turbo CVT ACENTA 999,400 914,100 914,100 85,300 Turbo CVT N-CONNECTA 1,053,000 963,100 963,100 89,900 Turbo CVT KURO Special Edition 1,086,500 993,800 993,800 92,700 Turbo CVT TEKNA 1,140,000 1,042,700 1,042,700 97,300 Turbo CVT TEKNA+ 1,176,000 1,075,600 1,075,600 100,400

Commenting on the announcement, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said: "This GST reduction is a timely stimulus for the automotive industry and a direct win for our customers. At Nissan, we are committed to passing on the entire advantage of this policy to consumers, ensuring greater affordability and accessibility. As we approach the festive season-a traditionally vibrant period for the market-we anticipate this measure will boost consumer enthusiasm and help drive sustained momentum in the automotive sector."