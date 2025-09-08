Advertisement

Nissan Magnite Prices To Be Reduced By Up To 1 Lakh Under GST 2.0

Nissan Magnite will become more affordable by up to Rs 1 lakh after the implementation of the new GST rates.

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Motor India has joined multiple manufacturers in India by announcing that it would transfer the benefits of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms to the customer. In its release, the brand has welcomed the new GST rates and stated that the reduction will result in boosting consumer confidence. This comes ahead of the upcoming festive season, which is considered to be a crucial period for the auto industry.

Based on the Japanese automaker's announcement, post-revision, Nissan Magnite Visia MT will be available at under Rs 6 lakh. Similarly, the Magnite N Connecta CVT and Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition CVT variants are projected to be priced below Rs 10 lakh. However, the difference in pricing is much more significant for the higher variants. In other words, Magnite CVT Tekna and CVT Tekna+ will be cheaper by Rs 97,300 and Rs 1,00,400, respectively.

The effect of GST rate reduction will also be seen on the CNG retrofitment kit for the Nissan Magnite, which will now be available at a starting price of Rs 71,999, resulting in savings of Rs 3000. It is compatible with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol MT variant; the Magnite CNG.

New Nissan Magnite Price Revision Table

Variant NamePre-GST Revision (₹)Post-GST Revision (₹)Projected MSRP After RevisionPrice Drop
MT VISIA614,000561,600561,60052,400
MT VISIA+664,000607,400607,40056,600
MT ACENTA729,000666,800666,80062,200
MT N-CONNECTA797,000729,000729,00068,000
MT KURO Edition830,500759,600759,60070,900
MT TEKNA892,000815,900815,90076,100
MT TEKNA+927,000848,000848,00079,000
EZ-Shift VISIA674,500616,900616,90057,600
EZ-Shift ACENTA784,000717,100717,10066,900
EZ-Shift N-CONNECTA852,000779,300779,30072,700
EZ-SHIFT KURO Edition885,500809,900809,90075,600
EZ-Shift TEKNA947,000866,200866,20080,800
EZ-Shift TEKNA+982,000898,200898,20083,800
Turbo MT N-CONNECTA938,000857,900857,90080,100
Turbo MT KURO Edition971,500888,600888,60082,900
Turbo MT TEKNA1,018,000931,100931,10086,900
Turbo MT TEKNA+1,054,000964,000964,00090,000
Turbo CVT ACENTA999,400914,100914,10085,300
Turbo CVT N-CONNECTA1,053,000963,100963,10089,900
Turbo CVT KURO Special Edition1,086,500993,800993,80092,700
Turbo CVT TEKNA1,140,0001,042,7001,042,70097,300
Turbo CVT TEKNA+1,176,0001,075,6001,075,600100,400

Commenting on the announcement, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said: "This GST reduction is a timely stimulus for the automotive industry and a direct win for our customers. At Nissan, we are committed to passing on the entire advantage of this policy to consumers, ensuring greater affordability and accessibility. As we approach the festive season-a traditionally vibrant period for the market-we anticipate this measure will boost consumer enthusiasm and help drive sustained momentum in the automotive sector."

