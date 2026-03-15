Next-Gen Hyundai Tucson Render Hints At Bold New Look; Check Pics

Hyundai Motor Company quietly delisted the Hyundai Tucson from its Indian website in November 2025. The premium five-seater SUV, which earlier sat at the top of Hyundai's internal combustion lineup in the country, is no longer listed on the brand's official website and fresh bookings have also stopped. Introduced in India in 2022, the fourth-generation Tucson was among Hyundai's most feature-packed and technologically advanced SUVs on sale here. For now, the company has not confirmed any direct replacement or timeline for the model's return to the Indian market.

However, developments globally suggest that Hyundai is already working on the next-generation iteration of the Tucson. While the Korean carmaker has not revealed an official launch schedule, international reports indicate that the brand is currently fine-tuning the updated SUV, which could make its global debut around the 2027 model year in markets such as the United States.

Next-Gen Hyundai Tucson: Design Expected

The upcoming SUV has already been spotted testing several times in heavy camouflage. Recently, digital artist Kelsonik shared a set of rendered images on social media, imagining the design of the next-gen Tucson based on the latest spy shots. These renderings provide a possible preview of the SUV's styling direction, though the final production model could differ in certain elements. The rendered vehicle adopts a more upright and boxy stance, with sharp creases across the body complemented by smoother curves. Overall proportions appear largely similar to the current model, but clever packaging could potentially free up additional cabin room and a larger boot space.

At the front, the render depicts the SUV with a flatter nose and a slim light bar positioned between the bonnet and the bumper. A wide air intake sits below, flanked by the main headlamp units, while a larger lower intake and a sculpted bumper section add to the visual presence. The bonnet appears to feature a clamshell-style design, and the wheel arches look more pronounced, giving the SUV a slightly more muscular character. The side profile looks cleaner than before, with larger side windows, flush-type door handles and redesigned wing mirrors.

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Moving towards the rear, the render suggests a new tailgate design flanked by horizontally aligned tail lamps. There is also a roof-mounted spoiler and a revised rear bumper with a recess for the number plate. A diffuser-style element at the bottom aims to mimic a metallic insert, while the roofline retains a mild arch towards the back. The rear three-quarter glass area appears noticeably larger than before, and the fuel filler cap remains positioned on the left rear quarter panel. In the rendered images, the SUV is finished in a beige shade with contrasting black accents and rides on a fresh set of alloy wheels.

New-Gen Hyundai Tucson Spy Shots

Photo Credit: Carbuzz.com

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Next-Gen Hyundai Tucson: Powertrain Expected

In terms of mechanicals, Hyundai is expected to continue offering similar powertrain options. The outgoing Tucson in India was available with two 2.0-litre engine choices. The petrol version produced 154 hp and 192 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox. The diesel unit delivered 184 hp and 416 Nm, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.