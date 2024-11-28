Hyundai Tucson SUV Scores 5-Star Safety Rating In BNCAP Test

Hyundai Tucson has scored a 5-star rating in BNCAP test

Hyundai Tucson, the premium mid-size SUV of the South Korean brand in India has been tested by BNCAP and it has come out with flying colours. Scoring a 5-star rating it has become the first vehicle of the brand to be tested by the Indian agency. It is to be noted that Tucson has been around for a while now and was introduced to the Indian market in 2022. The SUV failed to achieve the popularity achieved by some other brand models. However, it continues to be a part of the brand's model lineup.

In the BNCAP tests, the Hyundai Tucson scored 30.84 points out of 32 points for adult occupant protection. The SUV managed to get a good score in the frontal offset crash test with 14.84 points out of 16 points for both driver and passenger. The test also revealed that the SUV offered "adequate" protection while it offered "good" protection in other areas. In the side impact test, the SUV scored a perfect 16 points.

The Tucson received 41 points out of 49 for child occupant safety, achieving a 5-star rating. The child restraint systems for both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies were placed in the rear seats in a rear-facing position and achieved a flawless dynamic score of 24 out of 24. In the vehicle assessment, it garnered 5 out of 13 points, while the child restraint system installation obtained a perfect score of 12 out of 12 points.

Currently, the Hyundai Tucson is sold at a starting price of Rs 29.01 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 35.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The version of the SUV tested gets a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an automatic transmission. The list of safety features on the SUV includes features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, seatbelt reminder, and more. The top-spec variants of the SUV also come equipped with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).