New TVS Jupiter 125 Teaser Out Ahead Of Launch: Pics

TVS Motor Company is working to launch a new iteration of the Jupiter 125 in the Indian market. Before the event, the brand released a teaser hinting that the launch might be closer than expected. Although the brand has released almost no details of the scooter in the teaser, it is expected to get some major design changes. This will be instrumental for increasing sales of the two-wheeler, as it has only received minor updates since its launch in 2021.

Starting with the appearance, some major changes are expected in the design, as previously seen with the TVS Jupiter 110. Hence, it is expected to get a new design for the headlight and tail lamp with new colours contributing to a fresh appearance. Chances are, some of these changes might be inspired by its smaller sibling, which is already on the market.

Similarly, to bring the scooter on the same level as its competition, there might be significant revisions in the feature list. Speculating on it, the list might include elements like a digital TFT screen, which will enable connectivity features via SmartXonnect, LED lights, follow me home headlamp, and more.

In its current iteration, the TVS Jupiter 125 is powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder engine. This unit puts out 8 bhp of power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque. This output is increased to 8.44 bhp and 11.1 Nm with the iGo Assist. Chances are, this engine will be carried forward in the 2025 version of the scooter.

With all of the aforementioned changes in place, the TVS Jupiter 125 is expected to have a higher price tag compared to the current model. However, it will continue to compete against models like Honda Activa 125, Hero Destini 125, Yamaha Fascino, and Suzuki Access 125.