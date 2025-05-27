New TVS Jupiter 125 Teased: What To Expect?

TVS Motor is setting the stage for the launch of a new version of the Jupiter 125. The brand has been consistently teasing the scooter on social media, revealing a few details of its design. The move from the brand comes after they have already put the new Jupiter 110 on sale in the country. It is also a necessary step from the automaker, as the model has been around since 2021 without any major revisions. Here we take a look at the possibilities associated with the changes in the upcoming two-wheeler.

2025 TVS Jupiter 125: Design

In terms of appearance, significant revisions are anticipated, similar to what has been previously seen with the TVS Jupiter 110. Therefore, a new look for the headlight and tail lamp is expected, along with new color options to give it a refreshed vibe. It's likely that some design elements may be influenced by its smaller counterpart, which is already available in the market.

2025 TVS Jupiter 125: Features

To compete effectively with rivals, substantial updates to the feature list may also be introduced. Speculating on potential additions, the feature set might include a digital TFT display that supports connectivity features through SmartXonnect, LED lighting, a follow-me-home headlight, and additional enhancements.

2025 TVS Jupiter 125: Engine

Currently, the TVS Jupiter 125 runs on a 125 cc single-cylinder engine. This engine produces an output of 8 bhp and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm. With the inclusion of iGo Assist, this output is improved to 8.44 bhp and 11.1 Nm. This engine will probably be continued in the 2025 version of the scooter.

2025 TVS Jupiter 125: Price, Rivals

With all the changes anticipated, the price of the TVS Jupiter 125 is expected to increase in comparison to the current model. Meanwhile, it will still be positioned to compete against rivals such as the Honda Activa 125, Hero Destini 125, Yamaha Fascino, and Suzuki Access 125.