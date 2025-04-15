New Skoda Kodiaq SUV Variants, Colour Options Explained

2025 Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda India is all set to launch its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, in the Indian market on April 17. Sitting on the top of the automaker's lineup in the country, the SUV will come packed with features and will enter a market full of competition. Specifically, it competes against rivals like MG Gloser, Jeep Meridian, and Toyota Fortuner. Before the launch, the details of the model kept on surfacing in bits and pieces. Here, we take a look at the details regarding the variant and the colours of the model.
On the inside, this iteration of the vehicle gets an all-black cabin with a spoke steering wheel. It houses elements like a 10.25-inch fully digital driver's display, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, and a 13-speaker Canton sound system. The list of features also includes 3-zone auto AC, a panoramic sunroof, dual wireless phone chargers, and powered seats with ventilation.
For safety, the SUV comes packed with 9 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, hill start and descent assists, and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
On the inside, the Laurin & Klement variant gets a dual-tone black and tan interior with a two-spoke steering wheel with an L&K badge on the lower end. It also gets lots of soft-touch material and sleek chrome inserts on certain parts. Marking an upgrade over the Sportline variant, it gets extra safety features like a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, and more.
New Skoda Kodiaq: SportlineSkoda Kodiaq will be sold in two variants in the Indian market- Sportline and L&K, with the latter having the top-of-the-range configuration. Starting with the details of the Sportline, the SUV gets an exterior design with the brand's butterfly grille with a gloss black hue, eliminating the chrome elements present on the L&K variant. Furthermore, it gets Sportline badges on the fenders, making it easily distinguishable.
New Skoda Kodiaq: L&KThe L&K variant gets vertical chrome elements to distinguish it from the Sportline variant and a light bar. Along with this, it gets a different design for the 18-inch alloy wheels and a roof rail finished in silver. Furthermore, the C-pillar has an easily distinguishable silver finish.
On the inside, the Laurin & Klement variant gets a dual-tone black and tan interior with a two-spoke steering wheel with an L&K badge on the lower end. It also gets lots of soft-touch material and sleek chrome inserts on certain parts. Marking an upgrade over the Sportline variant, it gets extra safety features like a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, and more.
New Skoda Kodiaq: ColoursThe design of the SKoda Kodiaq is complemented by seven paint scheme options: Velvet Red Metallic, Race Blue Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Magic Black Metallic, Moon White Metallic, Bronx Gold Metallic and Steel Grey.
New Skoda Kodiaq: PowertrainUnder the hood, the Skoda Kodiaq comes with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 201 hp of power and 320 Nm torque. This power is transferred to all four wheels using a 7-speed DSG.
