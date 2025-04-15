Mercedes-Benz Rolls Out Its 200,000th Made-In-India Car From Chakan Plant

Mercedes-Benz rolls out 200,000th plant from Chakan plant in Pune
Mercedes-Benz India has announced the achievement of a historic milestone of rolling out 2 lakh units of locally produced cars from the automaker's Chakan Plant in Pune. The landmark was achieved by rolling out an all-electric EQS SUV. The 200,000th car was rolled out by Dr. Jorg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, in the presence of Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, and Vyankatesh Kulkarni, Executive Director & Head of Operations.
The brand claims that the moment is the culmination of a significant journey that began in 1995. Furthermore, the brand claimed that it showcased the automaker's commitment to the Indian market. This is also a big achievement because the Chakan plant was the plant to manufacture the Mercedes-Maybach S500 outside of Germany in 2015. This production line was later expanded by including other models.
Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO To Hit Australian Shores; Here's How Much It May Cost
Mercedes-Benz India has experienced significant growth in recent years. The initial 50,000 units took 19 years to manufacture, whereas the following 100,000 were produced in a mere 9 years. Notably, the last 50,000 units were completed in just over 2 years. This steep increase highlights the rising demand for luxury vehicles in India and the brand's efficient manufacturing abilities.
In 2022, the company commenced local production of the EQS 580 Sedan, and in 2024, it introduced the EQS SUV-making Mercedes-Benz the pioneer among luxury car manufacturers in India to locally produce two electric vehicles. Currently, the brand assembles 11 luxury models domestically, providing the most extensive selection of locally made luxury cars in India. This lineup includes the C-Class, E-Class LWB, GLA, GLC, GLE, GLS, EQS, and more.
The brand claims that the moment is the culmination of a significant journey that began in 1995. Furthermore, the brand claimed that it showcased the automaker's commitment to the Indian market. This is also a big achievement because the Chakan plant was the plant to manufacture the Mercedes-Maybach S500 outside of Germany in 2015. This production line was later expanded by including other models.
Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO To Hit Australian Shores; Here's How Much It May Cost
Mercedes-Benz India has experienced significant growth in recent years. The initial 50,000 units took 19 years to manufacture, whereas the following 100,000 were produced in a mere 9 years. Notably, the last 50,000 units were completed in just over 2 years. This steep increase highlights the rising demand for luxury vehicles in India and the brand's efficient manufacturing abilities.
In 2022, the company commenced local production of the EQS 580 Sedan, and in 2024, it introduced the EQS SUV-making Mercedes-Benz the pioneer among luxury car manufacturers in India to locally produce two electric vehicles. Currently, the brand assembles 11 luxury models domestically, providing the most extensive selection of locally made luxury cars in India. This lineup includes the C-Class, E-Class LWB, GLA, GLC, GLE, GLS, EQS, and more.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world