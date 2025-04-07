New Skoda Kodiaq Teased Ahead Of India Launch

Skoda India recently removed the Kodiaq from its India website. This was the first sign that the brand planned to launch the next-gen version of the SUV in the country. Now, the brand has teased the second-generation Kodiaq for the country, hinting at a launch soon enough. Although the automaker has yet to confirm the date, we can expect the vehicle to be introduced in the coming weeks. Before this, the brand showcased the vehicle at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.



In its latest iteration, the Skoda Kodiaq will be slightly longer than the discontinued version at 4,758 mm in length. Along with this, the SUV will feature the brand's new design language with a sleeker design for the headlamps on either side of vertical slat grills. All of this will be complemented by the presence of a new design for the front bumper. Similarly, the rear end of the vehicle will have C-shaped wraparound taillamps with Skoda lettering in the center of the tailgate.

The cabin of the new version of the SUV will also see multiple changes, this will be seen in the form of the 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which will have most controls of the cabin. Another thing that grabs attention is the 10-inch 'Virtual Cockpit'. Furthermore, the automatic transmission variant of the SUV will have a gear selector present behind the steering wheel instead of the center console.



The teaser gives us a glimpse of the Kodiaq's interior

Before it was discontinued, the first-gen version of the Skoda Kodiaq was on sale in the country for over seven years. The flagship SUV of the brand is currently on sale in the global market in five and seven-seat configurations. However, the Indian market will only get the latter version. Under the good, the SUV will have a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. This unit is tuned to produce 188 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. This power is transferred to the wheel using a DSG transmission.