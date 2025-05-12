2025 Skoda Kodiaq 4x4 Deliveries Commence In India: Details

Skoda India has announced the commencement of deliveries of the new-gen Kodiaq 4x4. Customers across the country can experience the luxury 4x4 SUV from today. The all-new, second-generation Kodiaq is the current flagship SUV of the brand, representing the brand's craftsmanship and technological excellence, while combining elegant European design with off-road capabilities and seven-seat versatility. With the launch of the flagship, all-new Kodiaq, Skoda Auto further strengthens its portfolio in India, with the recently launched Kylaq and the much-loved Kushaq completing the trinity of SUVs in its lineup.

Watch: 2025 Skoda Kodiaq First Drive Review:

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India shares, "The all-new Kodiaq is the perfect embodiment of precision engineering combined with unparalleled luxury, seven-seat versatility, and 4x4 abilities. The response since its unveil has been extremely encouraging, and we're pleased to begin customer deliveries across the country starting today. Having recently taken on the role of Brand Director for Skoda Auto India, this new-gen Kodiaq marks an important milestone for me and the team as we shape the next phase of our growth journey in India."

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Variants

Skoda Kodiaq gets two variants in the Indian market - Sportline and L&K, with the latter having the top-of-the-range configuration. Starting with the details of the Sportline, the SUV gets an exterior design with the brand's butterfly grille with a gloss black hue, eliminating the chrome elements present on the L&K variant. Furthermore, it gets Sportline badges on the fenders, making it easily distinguishable.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Interior

On the inside, this iteration of the vehicle gets an all-black cabin with a spoke steering wheel. It houses elements like a 10.25-inch fully digital driver's display, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, and a 13-speaker Canton sound system. The list of features also includes 3-zone auto AC, a panoramic sunroof, dual wireless phone chargers, and powered seats with ventilation.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Safety

For safety, the SUV comes packed with 9 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, hill start and descent assists, and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Colours

The design of the SKoda Kodiaq is complemented by seven paint scheme options: Velvet Red Metallic, Race Blue Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Magic Black Metallic, Moon White Metallic, Bronx Gold Metallic and Steel Grey.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Powertrain

Under the hood, the Skoda Kodiaq comes with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 201 hp of power and 320 Nm torque. This power is transferred to all four wheels using a 7-speed DSG.