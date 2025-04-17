Skoda Kodiaq Vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Top 5 Differences

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line vs Skoda Kodiaq
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and the Skoda Kodiaq are both strong competitors in the premium SUV market, offering a blend of performance, luxury, and advanced features. Although they come from the same lineage, they serve different preferences and needs. Let's explore the key differences that set these two SUVs apart.
Top 5 differences between the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line:
Price Point
Kodiaq: With a starting price of Rs 46.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kodiaq provides a good balance of features and affordability in the premium SUV segment.
Tiguan R-Line: Starting at an introductory price of Rs 48.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tiguan R-Line delivers enhanced performance capabilities along with advanced features.
Performance And Engine Specifications
Kodiaq: Equipped with a 2.0 TSI petrol engine that generates 201.2 HP and 320 Nm of torque, the Kodiaq features a 7-speed DSG transmission and 4x4 capability.
Tiguan R-Line: The Tiguan R-Line boasts a powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 201.2 HP and 320 Nm of torque. It is also paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission and utilizes Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.
Interior And Features
Kodiaq: The all-new Skoda Kodiaq boasts a two-spoke steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats with massage and electric adjustments, a panoramic sunroof, and three-zone climate control. It also features a 360-degree camera, a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10-inch fully digital color driver's display.
Tiguan R-Line: Elevate your experience with the striking 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a heads-up display, a drive selector switch, an eight-speaker audio system, ambient lighting, massaging seats, and more.
Design
Kodiaq: Highlights elegance with its sophisticated design, appealing to those who favor a classic SUV look.
Tiguan R-Line: With a sporty road presence and bold styling elements, the Tiguan features R-Line badging along with sporty bumpers, and larger alloy wheels.
Seating Capacity
Kodiaq: Offers a versatile seven-seat configuration with ample space for passengers and cargo.
Tiguan R-Line: Usually designed as a five-seater, it focuses on providing a spacious and luxurious experience for fewer occupants.
Though the Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line belong to the same parent company, they target different audiences. Potential buyers should evaluate their priorities to select the SUV that fits their lifestyle and preferences.
Skoda KodiaqAs a family-friendly SUV, the Kodiaq features a spacious seven-seat configuration, making it ideal for larger families or those who prioritize space. It combines practicality with a touch of luxury to ensure comfort on every journey.
Volkswagen Tiguan R-LineThe Tiguan R-Line is tailored for those who seek a sportier driving experience. Its dynamic design elements and performance-focused features attract enthusiasts who desire both style and practicality.
