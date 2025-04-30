2025 Skoda Kodiaq Vs Toyota Fortuner: Mechanically Different, Yet Rivals

In 2025, the SUV market features the Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner as strong competitors. Despite their different designs, both SUVs appeal to buyers seeking versatility, performance, and reliability. This article looks at the key mechanical differences between these two vehicles and how they compete in the automotive market. The Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner take different approaches to SUV design, each suited for different needs.

Chassis and Platform:

Skoda Kodiaq: This SUV is built on Volkswagen's MQB platform, focusing on comfort, good handling, and fuel efficiency.

Toyota Fortuner: This model uses a body-on-frame design from the Hilux pickup, making it strong and capable off-road, ideal for rough terrains.

Transmission and Drivetrain:

The Skoda Kodiaq features a 2.0 TSI petrol engine with 201.15 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission for smooth power delivery.

In comparison, the Toyota Fortuner offers a 2.7L petrol engine producing 163.7 horsepower, available with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. It also has a diesel option with 201.1 horsepower, which can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. Customers can choose between 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrains.

Safety and Technology:

Skoda Kodiaq: This SUV has a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating and includes advanced driver-assistance features and modern infotainment.

Skoda Kodiaq Interior Specs

Toyota Fortuner: The Fortuner offers safety features like ABS, EBD, multiple airbags, and Toyota Safety Sense in higher models, ensuring safety for occupants.

Market Presence:

Both SUVs have a strong presence in markets like India, appealing to consumers who value brand reliability and good after-sales service.

The Kodiaq and Fortuner, despite their different mechanical features, are both strong competitors in the SUV market. They appeal to consumers who prioritize spaciousness, reliability, and versatility in their vehicles. As a result, either option represents a solid investment for anyone looking for a dependable family SUV.