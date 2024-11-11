New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 6.79 Lakh: Price, Variants, Specs, Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been the best-selling sub-4m compact sedan in the country for the longest time. Over 27 lakh units of the Dzire have been sold to date. The car is now introduced in the Indian market in its 4th-gen avatar with a slew of changes, to give a tougher fight to its rivals. The Honda Amaze rival is introduced in the country at a starting price of Rs 6.79 lakh. The strong suit of the Dzire has been its reliability and mileage, while its last generations have been criticised for their poor safety rating. Interestingly, the new-gen Dzire makes its entry grand, as it has just received a 5-star GNCAP rating.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire - Variant-Wise Pricing

The all-new Dzire will sell in as many variants as the Swift, namely LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. There will be automatic trims on offer as well. However, the option of automatic will not be available on the base-spec LXI variant. The availability of the factory-fitted CNG kit will only be offered in the VXI and ZXI variants. Also, the company is offering the new Dzire through a subscription route as well, starting from Rs 18,248.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire - Dimensions

The new Dzire has roughly similar dimensions. The length and width remain unchanged at 3,995 mm and 1735 mm, respectively. Its height has increased from 1,515 mm to 1,525 mm with an increment of 10 mm. The wheelbase and ground clearance are unaltered too. It sits 163 mm above the ground, and its wheels sit 2450 mm apart.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire - Engine, Gearbox, Mileage

Borrowed from the new-gen Swift, the updated Z12E motor uses a 3-cylinder architecture. It has a peak power output of 82 Hp and 112 Nm of max torque. Maruti Suzuki claims that it is one of the most efficient engines, and it delivers 24.79 kmpl with a manual gearbox, 25.71 kmpl with the AMT box, and 33.73 km/kg in CNG guise. Transmission choices include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. Nonetheless, the CNG trims will only be available with a stick shifter.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire - Interior

The dashboard on the new Dzire comes from the Swift but in a lighter beige shade. In comparison to the Swift, it also has textured accents. Everything else on the cabin remains largely the same, except for two new additions - an electric sunroof and a 360-degree camera. In terms of space, it feels similar to the Swift but gets a larger 382 litres of trunk volume.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire - Features

The new-gen Dzire has bagged a full 5-star crash test rating, which comes courtesy of a longer list of standard safety features. The Dzire now gets ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, hill-hold assist, ESP, traction control, reverse parking sensors, rear defogger, seat belt reminders and more as standard fitment across the range. Further, it gets a large 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, keyless entry & go and more.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Colours

The Dzire now gets a full design revamp, making it look more Europen than Japanese. Besides, there are a total of 7 colour options on the Dzire's palette - Gallant Red, Nutmeg Brown, Alluring Blue, Bluish Black, Magma Grey, Arctic White, and Splendid Silver.