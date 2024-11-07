New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Gets These Features But Not Hyundai Aura

The compact sedan segment has seen the shift of heat transferring to compact SUV, but the segment is all set to redefine itself with two all-new offerings - the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the all-new Honda Amaze. Another offering in this space is the Hyundai Aura, which has been a strong seller too. While there's still some time for the third-gen Amaze to break cover, the 4th-gen Dzire is already out. And, here's what it offers over the Hyundai Aura.

Full LED Headlamps

The Hyundai Aura is on sale with projector headlamps with LED DRLs. The Dzire, on the other hand, comes equipped with full LED headlamps and striking-looking LED DRLs. Yes, the front-end design is completely overhauled, and it now looks more premium than all of its rivals.

Electric Sunroof

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire in its 4th-gen format, comes equipped with a single-pane sunroof, which isn't a part of the kit for the Hyundai Aura. Well, the increasing demand for the sunroof, could help Dzire find more buyers than its key rivals.

360-Degree Camera

Maruti Suzuki's multiple offerings come equipped with a 360-degree camera setup. The feature has now filtered down its way to the new Dzire as well. The compact-sedan, interestingly gets it as a first-in-segment feature. After all, the Hyundai Aura and the Honda Amaze are currently on sale with just a reverse parking camera.

9-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment Unit

Larger touchscreen infotainment units are the new talk of the town. While the Hyundai Aura gets a large 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire takes the game a notch higher with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. In fact, it comes with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, along with Suzuki Connect tech.