New KTM 390 Adventure To Launch Tomorrow: All You Need To Know

2025 KTM 390 Adventure comes with upgrades over the previous iteration
KTM is all set to introduce the 390 Adventure for the Indian market tomorrow (January 30). This comes after a lot of anticipation built up via teasers on social media and the bike's showcase at the India Bike Week held in Goa. Once launched the bike will carry forward the legacy of the outgoing version of the 390 Adventure while sharing the space with the 390 Adventure X. Before the event, here are all the details of the off-road capable bike we know so far.
The adventure motorcycle showcases the iconic KTM styling with vertically arranged headlamps flanked by DRLs. It boasts a prominent beak along with a single-piece seat and shrouds designed to give it a rally-bike like appearance.
KTM 390 Adventure: DesignThe KTM 390 Adventure S will continue the tradition of the 390 Adventure available in the Indian market. This latest model features multiple upgrades over its earlier version. These modifications are evident in both the aesthetics and the mechanics of the bike. All of this is aimed at enhancing the riding experience and overall performance of the motorcycle.
KTM 390 Adventure: HardwareUnder the skin, the bike gets a trellis frame, which is fitted with a WP Apex USD fork offering 43 mm of travel, and a preload-adjustable WP mono shock at the rear. The bike is equipped with 21-inch and 17-inch wire-spoke wheels, likely to come with tubeless tires. Stopping power is provided by disc brakes at both ends, complemented by switchable dual-channel ABS.
KTM 390 Adventure: FeaturesAdditionally, the motorcycle is packed with an array of features, including a TFT display that allows the rider to customize settings such as traction control, cornering ABS, and various ride modes. Furthermore, the Austrian brand is introducing cruise control on this bike, marking the first time this feature has been offered in this segment within the Indian market.
KTM 390 Adventure: PowertrainPowering the KTM 390 Adventure S is a 399 cc liquid-cooled engine that delivers 45 hp and 39 Nm of torque at its peak performance. This positions the bike to compete directly with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.
