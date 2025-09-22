New Hyundai Venue N Line Snapped Testing In India Ahead Of Launch

Hyundai is working on adding the new Venue N Line to its Indian portfolio. While the latest version of the Venue has been spotted testing previously, it is now that we get the first glimpse of the sportier version of the SUV, that is, the Hyundai Venue N Line. The new Hyundai Venue N Line has been spotted testing in India, hinting at its imminent launch, probably in October.

The Hyundai Venue N Line test vehicle was seen wearing heavy camouflage all around; however, it revealed few design elements expected from the sportier Venue's new version. The spy images suggest that the updated Venue N Line will get full-width light bars, sequential indicators, and low-set LED headlamps. On the rear end, the SUV was spotted carrying slim LED taillights and dual exhaust tips, which distinguish the standard Venue and the Venue N Line.

While the spy shots do not reveal the interior of the updated Venue N Line, the previously spotted test vehicle of the Venue facelift was spotted carrying a large curved display housing dual screens atop a new look dashboard. The new Venue N Line will carry some distinct highlights over its standard version, featuring dark upholstery with contrasting stitching on the seats and the steering wheel, like the current version on sale.

📸 Exclusive- New #Hyundai Venue N Line 👀:

1) Dynamic turn indicators

2) Blind spot warning on ORVM (ADAS likely)

3) 'N Line' badge covered on front fender

4) Dual-tip exhaust

5) Twin-screen layout

6) LED projector headlights#newcar #spyshots #SUV #VenueNLine #HyundaiIndia pic.twitter.com/w01OIutEMe — Rohit Shah (@rohitshah26) September 17, 2025

The new Hyundai Venue N Line is expected to be mechanically unchanged, carrying forward the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is capable of pushing out a peak power and torque output of 118 hp and 172 Nm, respectively.