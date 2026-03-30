New Bajaj Pulsar 180 Spotted At Dealership Ahead Of Launch - Details

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 180 has been spotted at a dealership ahead of its India launch, signalling the return of one of the brand's most iconic motorcycles. Once a core part of Bajaj's performance commuter line-up, the Pulsar 180 is expected to make a comeback with updated styling, modern features and the same familiar character that made it popular among enthusiasts. The latest sighting suggests Bajaj is preparing to strengthen its classic Pulsar portfolio once again in the 180 cc segment.

The motorcycle seen at the showroom carries the latest Classic Pulsar design language, borrowing several styling cues from the recently updated Pulsar 150. It features a black paint finish with red and grey graphics, along with the familiar sculpted fuel tank, sporty side panels and a sharp tail section. A distinct "180" decal on the tail confirms the model.

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Among the biggest visual updates is the new LED headlamp setup, which now looks sharper and more premium than before. The bike also gets LED turn indicators, aligning it with the newer-generation Pulsar models. Another important update is the fully digital LCD instrument cluster, which is likely to support Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation in higher trims.

The dealership model also shows rear disc brakes, 17-inch alloy wheels and a larger black-finished exhaust, giving the bike a chunkier and more muscular road presence. The exhaust styling appears similar to the unit used on the Pulsar 220F, which should further enhance its sporty appeal.

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Mechanically, the upcoming Pulsar 180 is expected to continue with the trusted 178.6 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, now likely revised to comply with the latest emission regulations and E20 fuel compatibility. The older version produced 17 hp and 14.2 Nm, paired with a five-speed gearbox, and similar figures are likely to continue.

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The Bajaj Pulsar 180 launch in India is expected soon, and the motorcycle will likely be priced between the Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 220F. Its return should help Bajaj directly target rivals like the TVS Apache RTR 180, while also appealing to buyers who still prefer the classic Pulsar styling over the newer N-series models. With dealership dispatches already underway, the official price reveal may not be far away.