NDTV Auto Awards 2025: Vote For Your Favourite Car, Two-Wheeler, And Innovation
NDTV Auto Awards 2025 will culminate with event on February 28
The inaugural edition of the NDTV Auto Awards is taking shape, as the event to celebrate the best of automotive is scheduled for February 28. To evaluate the vehicles on fairgrounds, the jury round with experts from the automotive fraternity was concluded on February 11th at the Buddha International Circuit- India's only Formula 1 track. The vehicles were rigorously tested across various parameters to ensure the ascension of the most deserving candidates to the centre stage.

In addition to input from experts, the awards also consider the valuable opinions of the audience through the Viewer's Choice Awards, where you can vote for your favourites. We wholeheartedly welcome your participation and believe that your voice is imperative in helping us choose the best from various categories. By offering your opinion, win a chance to present the awards at the culminating event on February 28th.

Here are the Categories For Viewer's Choice Awards
  • Car Of The Year
  • Two-Wheeler Of The Year
  • Innovation Of The Year
To vote for your favourites, click the Vote & Win below or simply scan the QR code.

Vote & Win

 
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV


As for the nominees, over 40+ cars, scooters, and motorcycles were tested the the Forumal 1 track. This was done to ensure a transparent exercise to find winners in 23 categories, listed below.
  1. Car Of The Year
  2. Compact Car Of The Year
  3. Subcompact SUV Of The Year
  4. SUV Of The Year
  5. Sedan Of The Year
  6. MPV Of The Year
  7. Electric Car Of The Year
  8. Luxury Sedan Of The Year
  9. Luxury SUV Of The Year
  10. Luxury EV Of The Year
  11. Luxury Car Of The Year
  12. Performance Car Of The Year
  13. Car Manufacturer Of The Year
  14. Motorcycle Of The Year Gold
  15. Scooter Of The Year Silver
  16. Performance Motorcycle Of The Year Silver
  17. ADV Of The Year Silver
  18. Modern-Classic Motorcycle Of The Year Silver
  19. Electric Two-Wheeler Of The Year Silver
  20. Two-Wheeler Manufacturer Of The Year Silver
  21. Automotive Personality Of The Year Gold
  22. Design Of the Year (BIKE) Silver
  23. Design Of the Year (CAR) Silver
