NDTV Auto Awards 2025: Vote For Your Favourite Car, Two-Wheeler, And Innovation

Car Of The Year

Two-Wheeler Of The Year

Innovation Of The Year

Car Of The Year Compact Car Of The Year Subcompact SUV Of The Year SUV Of The Year Sedan Of The Year MPV Of The Year Electric Car Of The Year Luxury Sedan Of The Year Luxury SUV Of The Year Luxury EV Of The Year Luxury Car Of The Year Performance Car Of The Year Car Manufacturer Of The Year Motorcycle Of The Year Gold Scooter Of The Year Silver Performance Motorcycle Of The Year Silver ADV Of The Year Silver Modern-Classic Motorcycle Of The Year Silver Electric Two-Wheeler Of The Year Silver Two-Wheeler Manufacturer Of The Year Silver Automotive Personality Of The Year Gold Design Of the Year (BIKE) Silver Design Of the Year (CAR) Silver

The inaugural edition of the NDTV Auto Awards is taking shape, as the event to celebrate the best of automotive is scheduled for February 28. To evaluate the vehicles on fairgrounds, the jury round with experts from the automotive fraternity was concluded on February 11th at the Buddha International Circuit- India's only Formula 1 track. The vehicles were rigorously tested across various parameters to ensure the ascension of the most deserving candidates to the centre stage.In addition to input from experts, the awards also consider the valuable opinions of the audience through the Viewer's Choice Awards, where you can vote for your favourites. We wholeheartedly welcome your participation and believe that your voice is imperative in helping us choose the best from various categories. By offering your opinion, win a chance to present the awards at the culminating event on February 28th.Here are the Categories For Viewer's Choice AwardsTo vote for your favourites, click the Vote & Win below or simply scan the QR code.As for the nominees, over 40+ cars, scooters, and motorcycles were tested the the Forumal 1 track. This was done to ensure a transparent exercise to find winners in 23 categories, listed below.