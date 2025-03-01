Advertisement

NDTV Auto Awards 2025: Full List Of Winners

Here's the full list of winners of the inaugural edition of NDTV Auto Awards 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NDTV Auto Awards 2025: Full List Of Winners
NDTV Auto Awards 2025
The inaugural edition of the NDTV Auto Awards 2025 is culminating today on February 28, 2025. Celebrating the best in the automotive industry, this edition aims at highlighting the best of various categories including performance, sustainable advancements, and innovations in the future of mobility.

The jury round with esteemed members of the automotive community was completed on February 11th at the renowned Buddh International Circuit, India's sole Formula 1 racetrack. At this venue, our jury members, an esteemed group of experts, thoroughly assessed nominees from various categories to ensure that only the most deserving candidates emerge at the forefront. Here's a list of winners from various categories.

Also Read: NDTV Auto Awards 2025: Aprilia RS457 Is Motorcycle Of The Year

NDTV Auto Awards 2025 - Winner List

Car Of The Year

Mahindra Thar Roxx
 

Compact Car Of The Year

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
 

Sub-compact SUV Of The Year

Tata Punch EV
 

SUV Of The Year

Mahindra Thar Roxx
 

Sedan Of The Year

Toyota Camry
 

MPV Of The Year

Kia Carnival
 

Electric Car Of The Year

MG Windsor EV
 

Luxury Sedan Of The Year

Mercedes-Benz E-Class
 

Luxury SUV Of The Year

Mercedes-Benz EQS
 

Luxury EV Of The Year

BMW i5
 

Luxury Car Of The Year

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Performance Car Of The Year

Mercedes-AMG G 63

Car Manufacturer Of The Year

Mercedes-Benz

Design Of The Year

Citroen Basalt

Motorcycle Of The Year

Aprilia RS 457

Scooter Of The Year

TVS Jupiter 110

Performance Motorcycle Of The Year

Aprilia RS 457

Adventure Motorcycle Of The Year

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Modern Classic Motorcycle Of The Year

Royal Enfield Bear 650

Electric Two-Wheeler Of The Year

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Two-Wheeler Design Of The Year

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Two-Wheeler Manufacturer Of The Year

Royal Enfield

Automotive Personality Of The Year

Vikram Pahwa, President and CEO, BMW Group India

Business Leader - Automotive Sector

Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India

Global Lifetime Achievement Award

Late Ratan Tata

Late Osamu Suzuki

Viewer's Choice Car Of The Year

Honda Amaze

Viewer's Choice Motorcycle Of The Year

Hero Xtreme 125R

Viewer's Choice Innovation Of The Year

MG Windsor EV (BaaS)
Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
NDTV Auto Awards, NDTV Auto Awards 2025, Auto Awards
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now