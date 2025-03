NDTV Auto Awards 2025: Full List Of Winners

NDTV Auto Awards 2025 - Winner List

The inaugural edition of the NDTV Auto Awards 2025 is culminating today on February 28, 2025. Celebrating the best in the automotive industry, this edition aims at highlighting the best of various categories including performance, sustainable advancements, and innovations in the future of mobility.The jury round with esteemed members of the automotive community was completed on February 11th at the renowned Buddh International Circuit, India's sole Formula 1 racetrack. At this venue, our jury members, an esteemed group of experts, thoroughly assessed nominees from various categories to ensure that only the most deserving candidates emerge at the forefront. Here's a list of winners from various categories.Also Read: NDTV Auto Awards 2025: Aprilia RS457 Is Motorcycle Of The Year Mahindra Thar RoxxMaruti Suzuki DzireTata Punch EVMahindra Thar RoxxToyota CamryKia CarnivalMG Windsor EVMercedes-Benz E-ClassMercedes-Benz EQSBMW i5Mercedes-Benz E-ClassMercedes-AMG G 63Mercedes-BenzCitroen BasaltAprilia RS 457TVS Jupiter 110Aprilia RS 457Suzuki V-Strom 800 DERoyal Enfield Bear 650Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350Royal EnfieldVikram Pahwa, President and CEO, BMW Group IndiaTarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor IndiaLate Ratan TataLate Osamu SuzukiHonda AmazeHero Xtreme 125RMG Windsor EV (BaaS)