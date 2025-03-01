NDTV Auto Awards 2025: Full List Of Winners

NDTV Auto Awards 2025
The inaugural edition of the NDTV Auto Awards 2025 is culminating today on February 28, 2025. Celebrating the best in the automotive industry, this edition aims at highlighting the best of various categories including performance, sustainable advancements, and innovations in the future of mobility.
The jury round with esteemed members of the automotive community was completed on February 11th at the renowned Buddh International Circuit, India's sole Formula 1 racetrack. At this venue, our jury members, an esteemed group of experts, thoroughly assessed nominees from various categories to ensure that only the most deserving candidates emerge at the forefront. Here's a list of winners from various categories.
Also Read: NDTV Auto Awards 2025: Aprilia RS457 Is Motorcycle Of The Year
Late Osamu Suzuki
The jury round with esteemed members of the automotive community was completed on February 11th at the renowned Buddh International Circuit, India's sole Formula 1 racetrack. At this venue, our jury members, an esteemed group of experts, thoroughly assessed nominees from various categories to ensure that only the most deserving candidates emerge at the forefront. Here's a list of winners from various categories.
Also Read: NDTV Auto Awards 2025: Aprilia RS457 Is Motorcycle Of The Year
NDTV Auto Awards 2025 - Winner List
Car Of The YearMahindra Thar Roxx
Compact Car Of The YearMaruti Suzuki Dzire
Sub-compact SUV Of The YearTata Punch EV
SUV Of The YearMahindra Thar Roxx
Sedan Of The YearToyota Camry
MPV Of The YearKia Carnival
Electric Car Of The YearMG Windsor EV
Luxury Sedan Of The YearMercedes-Benz E-Class
Luxury SUV Of The YearMercedes-Benz EQS
Luxury EV Of The YearBMW i5
Luxury Car Of The YearMercedes-Benz E-Class
Performance Car Of The YearMercedes-AMG G 63
Car Manufacturer Of The YearMercedes-Benz
Design Of The YearCitroen Basalt
Motorcycle Of The YearAprilia RS 457
Scooter Of The YearTVS Jupiter 110
Performance Motorcycle Of The YearAprilia RS 457
Adventure Motorcycle Of The YearSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Modern Classic Motorcycle Of The YearRoyal Enfield Bear 650
Electric Two-Wheeler Of The YearUltraviolette F77 Mach 2
Two-Wheeler Design Of The YearRoyal Enfield Goan Classic 350
Two-Wheeler Manufacturer Of The YearRoyal Enfield
Automotive Personality Of The YearVikram Pahwa, President and CEO, BMW Group India
Business Leader - Automotive SectorTarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India
Global Lifetime Achievement AwardLate Ratan Tata
Late Osamu Suzuki
Viewer's Choice Car Of The YearHonda Amaze
Viewer's Choice Motorcycle Of The YearHero Xtreme 125R
Viewer's Choice Innovation Of The YearMG Windsor EV (BaaS)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world