Mini Countryman Electric Review: The Mini Goes XL

The Countryman isn't always the first choice if you are out shopping for an entry-level luxury SUV with a premium badge. The game is a bit different with the electric. The recently introduced Mini Countryman EV has grown in size, promises a decent range of 462 kilometres on a single charge and is quite handsomely packed with features. How does it drive? Is it indeed worth your attention? Let's dive deeper into Countryman Electric's first drive report.

What's Under The Hood?

Mini Countryman Electric shares the platform with the popular BMW iX1, resulting in several similarities. For starters, they use the same 66.45 kWh battery pack. Countryman EV gets a single front-axle motor compared to a dual-motor set-up in iX1, generating 204 hp and 250 Nm of peak torque. It's a shame that the brand hasn't introduced the more powerful dual-motor variant here which is on sale globally. It's quick off the line, thanks to the instantaneous torque. The 100 kmph mark can be touched in 8.6 seconds from a standstill. There are three drive modes - something the brand calls experiences. The go-kart mode (sport) feels urgent as it takes off with a stronger thrust. The power and torque outputs don't change in different modes but the way they are delivered vary. In green mode, the acceleration is considerably leaner. While it's still fast, never will you feel pushed against the seat like the Volvo C40 Recharge or BMW iX1.

Drive Experience

The Countryman Electric stays true to its sporty ethos. The grip on the steering wheel is quite likeable and the car reacts to inputs sharply. It holds its line cleanly around the corner in most cases, offering a sense of a go-kart feel. The suspension is dialled down somewhat. But it's still far from ideal to be considered comfortable. The rough edges on the road can be felt inside the cabin, especially at crawling speeds. The ride feels more assured at higher speeds. This is due to a low centre of gravity, thanks to the placement of the battery on the floorboard. Countryman EV planted at triple digits, and the claimed top speed is 170 kmph.

Mini Countryman Electric Promises A Range Of 462 Kilometres (Claimed)

Photo Credit: (Anirban Mitra)

The brakes are equally sharp to bring the EV to a halt confidently. Countryman EV has multi-level regen modes, however, it lacks paddle shifters to change them. The driver needs to shift his/her focus off the road to change the regen settings using the circular touchscreen is a little distracting. It's a bit of a mixed-bag feel in the driver's seat. Neither low like a sedan nor commanding like an SUV, the electrically adjustable driver seat allowed me to have a decently wide view of the road in front. Off the beaten path, the Countryman EV can climb over most road imperfections without much trouble due to its fairly healthy ground clearance of 202 millimetres.

Range And Charging

The Countryman EV solves the biggest problem Cooper Electric had — the range. The battery in Countryman EV (66.45 kWh) is more than double that of Cooper EV (27 kWh), allowing a WLTP range of 462 kilometres to a single charge. The thorough city driving experience should allow up to 350 kilometres in a single charge. An 11 kW AC wall box charger at home or residence takes around a quarter of a day to fully charge the battery. The Countryman EV supports up to 130 kW DC fast charger.

Countryman EV Gets A Single-Motor Set Up

Photo Credit: (Anirban Mitra)

Design: Size Matters

The Mini Countryman Electric has grown in size. The length has increased by 130 mm and height by 60 mm. The 19-inch aero-wheels are neatly tucked in the silhouette that resembles the Minis of the past. The closed-off fascia in black gets the healthy treatment of a bronze-coloured octagonal grille. The front camera panel splits the grille equally. The touch of bronze extends throughout the body. While bronze on skid plates, badges and the side cladding is understandable, Mini has gone a step further by finishing the alloys in bronze. Quite quirky! The LED headlights have an interesting design due to the lack of bezel around them. On the sides, the flap-type door handles are borrowed from the BMW iX1. The roof rail also offers a bit of meat to the design. The charging flap is placed on the rear third of the car, which opens with a gentle tap. In conclusion, the Mini Countryman Electric has evolved and expanded, benefitting the passengers the most.

Cabin And Features: New World

It's a comprehensively updated cabin. The key highlight of the new dashboard layout is the 9.4-inch circular touchscreen. It's a high-resolution display sticking out of the dashboard and offers a slick touch response and a plethora of features. The OS is vibrant yet quirky. It now gets the suite of Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, along with in-built connectivity features to simplify the ownership of an electric car. There are multiple USB charging ports and wireless charging to juice up your gadgets. The seats are sufficiently large and supportive and the front seats get electric adjustment as well. They also offer a massage feature, if you wish to pay extra. The heads-up display and Harman-Kardon stereo come as options in the Countryman EV.

Countryman EV Packs A New Dashboard

Photo Credit: (Anirban Mitra)

The buttons and switches under the circular screen are distinctly Mini. Every time you play around to change settings, the spritely music tunes up in the background. The acoustic in fact changes in different modes. The dashboard design looks upmarket but due to a leather-free cabin, uses fabric that feels rough to the touch. The front is a dark shade of blue which flows into beige as you run along the door trims. The bronze-tinted AC panels are vertically stacked, blending nicely into the dashboard. They however feel a bit flimsy to use. The panoramic sunroof ensures the cabin is airy and spacious. There are plenty of cubby holes and storage spaces. The door bins are a little too small for regular water bottles to fit in.

Mini Family: Comfortable Enough?

The rear seat is 40:20:40 split folding and on need the cargo volume can be expanded to over 2000 litres. By Mini's standard, the space on the second row is fine. I would rather not let go of the steering wheel. The incline is comfortable but the length of the seat squab is not so great. There are dedicated AC vents and a USB charging port for the rear passengers. The rear seats can be best utilised by young people or for shorter journeys.

Countryman EV Competes With Volvo C40 Recharge, BMW iX1 and Mercedes EQA

Photo Credit: (Anirban Mitra)

Verdict: Take Home Or Leave It?

The Mini Countryman Electric is priced at Rs 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and I'm happy to report it addresses the range anxiety – something the previous electric offering Mini could not. It drives and behaves like a Mini, dressed and decorated like a Mini, and if you don't mind standing out in the crowd, the Mini Countryman Electric could well fit into your garage.