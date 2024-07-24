2024 Mini Cooper S & Countryman Electric Launched; Prices Start At Rs 44.90 Lakh

Mini India has launched not just one but two cars to expand its India product portfolio. The Mini Cooper S has been launched at Rs 44.90 lakh, while the Countryman Electric has come to Indian shores for the first time and is priced at Rs 54.90 lakh (both prices ex-showroom India).

Mini Countryman Electric

The Mini Countryman Electric shares its platform with the iX1 and features an octagonal grille with updated LED headlamps and new DRLs. Its cabin includes a round 9.4-inch central infotainment display and an optional detailed head-up display.

The Countryman Electric's motor develops 204 hp and 250 Nm of torque, achieving 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds. It packs a 66.45 kWh battery that offers a range of 462 km (WLTP). It supports 130 kW DC charging, which juices up the battery from 10 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes.

Mini Cooper S

The Mini Cooper S features subtle changes compared to the outgoing model and retains round headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels (with an option of 18 inches), an octagonal front grille, and Union Jack tail lights.

It includes a round central display that serves as both an infotainment system and an instrument cluster. The Cooper S is powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that develops 204 hp and 300 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds.

The Mini Cooper S doesn't have any direct rivals but can serve as an alternative to vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, and Audi Q3. The Countryman Electric can be considered a rival to the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the BMW iX1.