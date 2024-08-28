MG Windsor EV To Feature 15.6-inch Infotainment Screen, Will Rival Curvv.EV

MG Windsor electric CUV is being teased rather aggressively by the carmaker, as new information about the upcoming car is revealed on a daily basis. The company is betting big on the Windsor, it seems. We earlier revealed that the Windsor will go against the likes of the Curvv.EV with its rather practical approach to things. The brand has earlier revealed how it will offer the practicality of an SUV with the comfort of a sedan. Now, the brand has confirmed that the MG Windsor will get a colossal 15.6-inch infotainment screen.

The 15.6-inch touchscreen in the MG Windsor is claimed to be designed to offer an in-car experience that transforms the vehicle into a hub of entertainment, gaming, and learning, whenever it is stationary. Interestingly, MG calls it 'GRANDVIEW Touch Display'.

The brand-new Windsor draws inspiration from the iconic Windsor Castle in the UK, which is an architectural masterpiece and is a symbol of royal heritage. Similar to the largest occupied castle in the world, the MG Windsor is said to be crafted with precision and attention to detail.

Also Read - MG Windsor EV Launching On Sept 11: Here's All About Tata Curvv.EV Rival

Talking of the term 'CUV,' they are highly relevant to India with the evolving road network and infrastructure, as per the carmaker. The body style focuses on versatility, ensuring that families can travel in ample comfort, whether it's for daily commutes or weekend getaways. The vehicle's higher ground clearance allows for better navigation over potholes, speed bumps, and uneven surfaces, all translating into a smoother and more comfortable drive.