Mercedes EQS SUV Launched At Rs 1.41 Crore In India

Keeping its promise of launching three electric cars in 2024, Mercedes-Benz has introduced the final battery-powered offering for the year, the EQS 580 SUV. The EQS 580 is priced at Rs 1.41 crore and is available in a single variant. It slots between the EQE and the Maybach EQS SUV. This 7-seater model is notably just Rs 2 lakh more expensive than the EQE SUV, which was launched last year.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is equipped with a 122 kWh battery pack that powers electric motors placed on each axle. The total output is 544 hp and 858 Nm of peak torque. With an AWD setup, this 7-seater SUV can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. The claimed range is 809 km, and it supports 200 kW DC fast charging, allowing it to charge from 10-80% in 31 minutes.

In terms of features, the EQS 580 includes digital LED headlights, a suite of screens for a futuristic feel, including a 17.7-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch display for the driver and passenger, a 15-speaker Burmester sound system, rear axle steering with 10 degrees of play, a panoramic sunroof, rear seat entertainment, Level 2 ADAS, and 9 airbags, among other features.

This is also the second electric offering in the Mercedes lineup to boast a third row after the EQB. The Mercedes EQS SUV is assembled at the German automaker's Chakan facility, with India being the only market outside the USA to manufacture the EQS SUV locally. The Mercedes lineup now features a broad electric car portfolio that includes the QA, EQB, EQE SUV, EQS SUV, EQS sedan, and the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV.

There is no direct rival to the EQS 580 SUV, but given its pricing, it could also serve as an alternative to the Audi Q8 e-tron and the BMW iX.