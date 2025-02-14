Influencer Elvish Yadav Buys Electric G-Wagen Worth Rs 3 Crore: Watch

Social media influencer, Elvish Yadav has been in the headlines multiple times in association with luxury cars. Furthermore, he seems to be slightly more interested in Mercedes-Benz cars. Expressing these interests further, the social media personality has bought himself a new Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ. The electric version of the legendary SUV was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3 crore and at first glance seems very similar to the ICE version of the SUV.

Confirmed via social media, the video of Elvish Yadav taking the delivery of his new SUV has gone viral. In the video, the influencer celebrates his new car with his friends and family. He can be seen taking the covers off his SUV and his mother at the dealership. The dealership congratulates him with a bouquet. This was followed by handing over the keys. At the time, Bigg Boss fame and social media influencer Rajat Dalal was also present at the venue.

Also Read: Tata Safari, Harrier Stealth Dark Edition Launched: Check Price, Specs

Visually, the G 580 closely resembles the G 450d. The distinctive features of the electric SUV are highlighted by its closed-off panel with illuminated edges. At the center is a prominent Mercedes-Benz emblem, accentuated by horizontal slats unlike the vertical ones on AMG version.

The electric SUV shares a layout quite similar to that of its combustion engine counterpart. The dual 12.3-inch screens, which function as an instrument cluster and infotainment system, draw the most attention. Additionally, it includes the signature grab handle and numerous features like the MBUX infotainment system, transparent bonnet capability, a 360-degree camera, and more. Furthermore, it offers the 360-degree turn, commonly known as the G-Turn.

The Mercedes-Benz G580 is driven by four electric motors, one for each wheel. Each motor generates 147 hp, contributing to a total output of 587 hp and 1,165 Nm of peak torque. Every one of these motors has its own 2-speed gearbox. The power from these motors enables the SUV to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, while the maximum speed is capped at 180 km/h. The SUV is equipped with a 116 kWh battery pack, which provides a range of 473 km on a single charge. It can be charged with a 200 kW charger in just 32 minutes.