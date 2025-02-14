Tata Safari, Harrier Stealth Dark Edition Launched: Check Price, Specs

Tata Harrier Stealth Dark Edition get matte black paint
Tata Motors showcased the Stealth Dark Edition of the Safari and Harrier at the Auto Expo 2025. Now, the brand has launched the SUVs in the Indian market. Placed higher in the hierarchy compared to the Dark Editions, both SUVs command a premium of Rs 25,000. Specifically, the Safari Stealth Dark Edition comes at a starting price of Rs 25.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the prices of Harrier Stealth Dark Edition start at Rs 25.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that these versions of the vehicles are based on the top-spec Safari Accomplished Plus and Harrier Fearless Plus variants.
Tata Harrier Stealth Dark Edition: PriceHarrier Fearless+ Stealth MT – Rs 25.09 lakh
Harrier Fearless+ Stealth AT – Rs 26.49 lakh
Tata Safari Stealth Dark Edition: PriceSafari Accomplished+ Stealth MT – Rs 25.74 lakh
Safari Accomplished+ Stealth – Rs 27.14 lakh
Safari Accomplished+ 6S Stealth AT – Rs 27.24 lakh
Design and FeaturesThe Stealth Edition of Safari and Harrier SUVs bring a mysterious aura with a Matte Black paint scheme. Besides having aesthetic appeal, the SUVs also offer an improved road presence and 19-inch black alloy wheels. Additionally, it gets Stealth badges on the outside and inside the cabin. Following the same pattern as the exterior, the cabin of the SUVs gets an all-black "Carbon Noir" theme.
The feature list of the SUVs is the same as the Dark Edition variants. It gets elements like a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 10-speaker JBL audio system, connected car tech and dual-zone climate control. For safety, the brand is offering features like Level 2 ADAS, and seven airbags.
PowertrainUnder the hood, Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Edition have the same 2.0-litre diesel engine which produces 170 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
