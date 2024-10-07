Exclusive: Mercedes EQE SUV To Become More Affordable By Rs 20 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz India had launched the EQS SUV at a price of Rs 1.41 crore, which brings it perilously close to the EQE EV, launched last year at Rs 1.39 crore (both prices ex-showroom). The catch here is that the larger EQS is a CKD (completely knocked down unit), while the EQE was brought in as a CBU (completely built-up unit). To create a more significant and sensible price gap between the two models, Mercedes-Benz India will reduce the EQE SUV's price by Rs 20 lakh, bringing it down to around Rs 1.19 crore. This move will make the EQE more competitive against its direct rivals.

In our conversation with Santosh Iyer, Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO, we also learned that existing EQE customers who purchased the car at the earlier price will receive a Rs 5 lakh voucher. This voucher can be redeemed on any new Mercedes-Benz car they purchase within the next three years. It's a commendable step from the German automaker, which should help foster loyalty among buyers.

The EQE SUV is the third and final EV from the German automaker in India, following the EQS Maybach SUV and the EQA SUV earlier this year. The EQS sits between the EQE and the EQS Maybach. It features a 122 kWh battery pack with motors on both axles, producing a total output of 544 hp and 858 Nm of peak torque. The AWD EV accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, with a claimed range of 809 km.