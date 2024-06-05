Mercedes-Benz To Launch EQA In India On July 8

Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to launch its entry-level electric SUV EQA in the Indian market on July 8. EQA is available in three trims in the global market with up to 560 kilometres (WLTP claimed) on a single charge.

The EQA 300 4MATIC and EQA 350 4MATIC get dual-motor setups, generating 230PS and 295PS respectively. The base trim EQA 250 (output: 140 kW) is propelled by a front-wheel drive system. Mercedes-Benz may introduce the range-topping variants in India.

The EQA packs a 66.5 kWh battery, which supports up to 100 kW DC on-board charger, allowing a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in around 40 minutes. The 11 kW wall box does 10 to 100 per cent in five hours and 45 minutes.

Mercedes-Benz EQA comes equipped with a parking package with a reversing camera, LED high-performance headlights with adaptive high beam assist, a seat comfort package with four-way lumbar support for front seats, heated front seats, multifunction sports steering wheel in leather, automatic climate control and ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours.

EQA's black panel surface up front features a star pattern, similar to its larger model siblings. A light band connects the daytime running lights of the headlights. The bumper emphasises the broad effect of the vehicle front. In combination with AMG Line Exterior, the claddings on the wheel arches of the EQA are painted in the colour of the body.

EQA rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. The AMG Line trim adds AMG Line body styling with 20-inch alloys, sports seats, door sills illuminated with ‘EQA' lettering, galvanised shift paddles, aluminium trim and pedals with rubber studs and ‘AMG' floor mats.

The Mercedes-Benz EQA is expected to be priced around Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete with the BMW iX1, Kia EV6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge in the Indian market.

