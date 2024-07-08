Mercedes-Benz EQA Review; Promising Compact EV From Merc

The Mercedes-Benz EQA is the most affordable and compact EV in the three-pointed star brand's portfolio

The Mercedes-Benz EQA has been in coming for a while now. In essence, it is the electrified version of the GLA, sharing the same platform and silhouette with the I.C.E compact crossover. The EQA has been on sale in global markets since 2021 but comes to India only now, when the market for premium compact electric vehicles is slowly but surely taking shape. We drove the EQA in the hustle and bustle of the Pink City, Jaipur, and spent some time with Merc's newest EV.

Mercedes-Benz EQA: Design

There is a significant difference in terms of overall design and visual appeal on the EQA, when compared to the GLA. The front end now gets the EQ-style closed and star-patterned grille along with redesigned LED headlights and a connected light bar. At the rear, the bar stays and the design elements are similar to that of the EQB. Also, the EQA now gets newly designed alloy wheels that are said to cut down on drag and offer better aerodynamics. Overall, the EQA looks sleek and modern, but not overly edgy. It may or may not wow you with its design but there's no taking away that the EQA is a

Mercedes-Benz EQA: Features

The cabin too stays quite similar to the GLA, with the twin 10.25-inch screens and the star pattern on the dashboard and door trims. You also get the second generation MBUX system that includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with a 12-speaker Burmester audio system which will make audiophiles happy. Then there's 64-colour ambient lighting, a customisable head-up display and front seat massage function.

One of the highlights is augmented reality navigation, which shows graphics on the video from the front camera, making the driving directions clear. It makes driving using navigation easier. The upholstery is a combination of Artico leather and the rose gold fabric that is made from recycled PET bottles, so a definite thumbs up for being sustainable. The rose gold colour on the turbine-shaped AC vents adds a premium touch to the cabin.

In terms of safety equipment, the car gets 7 airbags including a knee airbag for the driver, electronics driver assistance systems like active brake assist, car-to-X communication and run-flat tyres.

Mercedes-Benz EQA: Comfort & Ergonomics

Like we said, the EQA is based on the GLA and it is compact. Four passengers will be comfortably ensconced while five will be a tight fit. The front seats are roomy and the rear seats too get a decent amount of knee room and head room. But there isn't enough space to slide your feet below the front seats and thanks to the chunky battery, which sits on the floor of the car, you sit with your knees sightly up. But it is more a 'getting used to' thing rather than a discomforting feature. The car doesn't get a frunk but there's usable boot space of 340 litres, enough for a weekend's worth of luggage.

Mercedes-Benz EQA: Battery & Charging

The EQA is offered in just one, fully loaded variant, the 250+, which gets a 70.5 kWh battery that offers a claimed range of 560 km and a real-world range of 450 odd km. Our driving route for the EQA was consisted of around 220 km, with some spirited driving, highways with heavy truck traffic and the urban traffic snarls thrown in. Starting at 94 per cent, when we returned back after a long day of driving, the EQA still had the juice to go another 100 odd km. So, if your primary aim is to use this as your daily driver, it not only works well but will keep you free from range anxiety, till the time you don't venture out of town.

The battery can be charged from 0-100 in a little over seven hours, with a regular 11 kW AC wallbox charger and if you do get access to a 100 kW DC fast charger, then 10-80 per cent charge is done in less than 40 minutes.

Mercedes-Benz EQA: Performance

The powertrain makes 140 kW and 385 Nm of peak torque, which is more than adequate for the size of the car. Like all EVs, the EQA is quick off the line, with a strong shove of torque, but by no means is it a sporty EV. It is biased towards comfortably cruising and that shows in its on-road mannerisms. The ride is quite plush and it makes light work of undulations on the road, well, most of them at least. The 0-100 kmph sprint takes around 8.6 seconds and the car can do a top speed of 160 kmph. The other highlight is the three-step regeneration system, which ranges from one pedal driving to free-rolling depending on your comfort. We found the middle option to the best, particularly on the highway. In the city, the strongest regen setting makes more sense.

Mercedes-Benz EQA: Rivals

The EQA has its work cut out, going up against established rivals such as the BMW iX1, Volvo C40 Recharge, Kia EV6 and even the Hyundai Ioniq 5. All these EVs offer similar levels of features and performance.

Mercedes-Benz EQA: Verdict

If you like Mercedes-Benz as a brand and would like to own an electric vehicle, then the EQA is a good buy. As an overall package, it gets a decent set of features, likeable performance and a degree of comfort that you expect from the three-pointed star brand. But if you are brand agnostic and looking for a value-for-money premium EV, then rival models make for really good options too and there's a tangible price difference on some of them as well. If not, then the Mercedes-Benz EQA is still a good purchase.